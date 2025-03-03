Did Zelensky Call JD Vance 'B***h', 'F**k' in Ukrainian? Social Media Users Claim Ukraine President Quietly Muttered Insult Under His Breath

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is facing backing after fueling speculation that he called U.S. Vice President JD Vance a "b****" during their heated exchange at the White House. Viewers of the televised 45-minute dispute—where U.S. President Donald Trump played a central role—believe Zelensky quietly muttered the insult under his breath.

Reports suggest he said "Suka, blyat" in response to Vance accusing him of showing a lack of respect during the tense confrontation on Friday evening. The slang phrase, which can also be spelled as 'cyka', is said to translate in English as multiple insults such as 'son of a b****', 'b**** f***', 'f***ing hell' or 'f*** you, b****'.

As Dirty as It Gets

The Ukrainian president was visibly frustrated, crossing his arms in disappointment as both Trump and Vance slammed him. Zelensky after some time left the Washington, D.C. summit earlier than originally planned.

Their heated exchange in the Oval Office was broadcast globally on Friday, with Trump accusing Zelensky of "gambling with World War III."

According to Bloomberg, Trump's administration has privately signaled that it expects a public apology from Zelensky to repair relations. Meanwhile, U.S. media reports indicate that Trump even considered halting all aid to Ukraine in the wake of their highly public clash.

Both Trump and Vance criticized Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of not showing enough gratitude for American military assistance.

The next day, Zelensky received a warm reception at Downing Street, where Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reassured him of the UK's continued support.

Trump faced accusations of acting like a bully during the White House meeting, where he reportedly told Zelensky to accept a deal with Russia "or we are out."

Meanwhile, footage of Zelensky's reaction to Vance's remarks has gone viral, with many viewers speculating that he muttered a curse word under his breath in frustration.

Social Media Abuzz With Zelensky's Insult

Among those posting on X, was a much-shared user saying: "Zelenskyy called JD Vance a "B***" in Ukrainian."

Responses to the exchange included comments like, "This is the least diplomatic exchange ever", "I like him more and more" and "Harsh but fair."

Some viewers believe Zelensky's remark was more about venting frustration than directly insulting Vance. One person suggested, "It'd be more of an observation than calling him anything."

Another wrote: "If he said that, it can simply be swearing out of anger, which is understandable."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that the Ukrainian Prime Minister should "apologize for turning this thing into the fiasco for him that it became."