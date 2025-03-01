Trump Tears into Zelensky and Warns He's 'Gambling with WWIII' in Heated Exchange at Oval Before Saying He 'Disrespected' America [WATCH]

President Trump lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after a heated argument in the Oval Office on Friday, accusing the Kyiv leader of having "disrespected the United States of America." The two leaders were originally set to hold a joint press conference at 1 p.m. following the signing of a framework mineral agreement.

However, those plans were derailed by a heated exchange involving Trump, Zelensky, and Vice President JD Vance. The vice president also said it was "disrespectful for Zelensky to come into the Oval Office, litigating in front of the American media", which triggered a heated argument between the leaders, with the meeting erupting into a complete disaster.

Trump Tears into Zelensky

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It's amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy [sic] is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.

"I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Prior to that, in the meeting Trump told Zelensky that he was "gambling with World War III."

Vance also told Zelensky that he was "disrespecting" America. "Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems, you should be thanking the president for wanting to bring an end to the conflict," Vance said.

"Have you ever been to Ukraine? Have you seen the problems we have?" Zelensky charged back saying that "you will feel things."

Vance responded by accusing Ukraine of taking Americans on a "propaganda tour," while Trump warned his Kyiv counterpart, saying, "Don't tell us what we're going to feel."

Trump Gives It Back

"We're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we're going to feel. You are in no position to dictate what we're going to feel. We're going to feel very good. We're going to feel very good and very strong. You're right now not in a very good position... and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people say they should."

"Have you said thank you once?" Vance pressed.

"No... You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who's trying to save your country."

"We gave you, through this stupid president [Joe Biden], $350 billion. We gave you military equipment... If you didn't have our military equipment, if you didn't have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks."

"You have to be thankful," Trump continued tearing into Zelensky, telling him: "You don't have the cards.

"Your people are dying. You're running low on soldiers. Listen, you're running low on soldiers ... Then you tell us, 'I don't want a cease-fire. I don't want a cease-fire.'"

Trump added, "It'll be a tough deal to make, because the attitudes have to change."

"You're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out. I don't think it's going to be pretty," Trump concluded before asking reporters to leave, saying, "I think it will be great television; I'll say that."