Government TVs Hacked as Bizarre AI Video of Trump Kissing Elon Musk's Feet Keeps Playing in Loop [WATCH]

Employees at the Department of Housing and Urban Development cafeteria were met with a bizarre video of President Donald Trump playing on the television screens this morning. The video displayed the phrase "Long Live the Real King" alongside AI-generated footage showing Trump kissing billionaire Elon Musk's feet.

A HUD source shared footage of the video playing on the cafeteria screens with Vox reporter Rachel Cohen, who later posted it on social media. How the footage appeared on the cafeteria television screens remains unclear to everyone, but a HUD spokesperson assured that anyone responsible within the agency would be held accountable. A probe has already been launched into the strange incident.

Really Bizarre

"Another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources. Appropriate action will be taken for all involved," HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett told the Daily Mail. Musk serves as a special advisor to the president and is leading the Trump administration's DOGE initiative aimed at improving government efficiency.

His efforts to downsize the federal workforce have sparked growing frustration among government employees, particularly after the billionaire advisor asked staff to report on their accomplishments from the previous week.

The email that had the subject line 'What did you do last week?' triggered the anger of hundreds of federal employees after it demanded they reply with "approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and CC your manager."

In a post on X, Musk warned that failing to follow the email's instructions would be considered a resignation by the employee.

The deadline for responses was set for the end of the day on Monday.

Musk's dismissive approach toward federal employees has provoked backlash from long-standing bureaucrats, who accuse him of acting like an unelected dictator and continue to protest his role.

Musk Do It

The billionaire entrepreneur—founder of Tesla, Starlink, and SpaceX—faces ongoing protests from organized groups calling on Trump to remove him from his position.

Despite the controversy, Musk has embraced his time in the federal government, recently celebrating a chrome-enhanced chainsaw gifted to him by Argentine President Javier Milei at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday.

"I am become meme. Yeah, pretty much. I'm just, I'm living the meme," he said. "It's like, there's living the dream and there's living the meme. And that's pretty much what's happening, you know."

On Saturday, Trump reaffirmed his backing of Musk's initiatives to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse, posting a supportive message in all caps on Truth Social. "ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE. REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE," he wrote, adding, "MAGA!"