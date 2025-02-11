FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show a Man Flipping Off Trump During Super Bowl 2025?

A photo has gone viral on social media that claims to show a man flipping off President Donald Trump during the 2025 Super Bowl? Trump was in attendance at the game in New Orleans on Sunday and the photo went viral just hours after the Philadelphia Eagles crushed Kansas City Chiefs to claim the Super Bowl 2025.

Several media outlets widely reported Trump's appearance at that Super Bowl but the claim is not true. No one showed the two middle fingers to trump at the Super Bowl 2025. The photo was taken at a football game two years ago and has been circulated, making false claims on other occasions also.

The Origin of the Claim

The claim was made in an Instagram post on February 9, 2025, the day of the Super Bowl 2025. The text displayed on the screen reads: 'Superbowl picture of the century.' The Instagram post shows a man wearing a baseball cap and a red shirt, raising both hands with his middle fingers extended while Trump stood behind a window.

The post soon went viral and was shared on X (formerly Twitter). Two posts on X read, "THIS BELONGS IN THE LOUVRE" and "CACKLING," garnering over 2 million and 135,000 likes, respectively.

The first amassed 10 million views, while the second received 666,000 likes. Additionally, a now-deleted Reddit post titled " We need more of this kind of energy over the next 4 years"" gained more than 34,000 upvotes. Similar posts also surfaced on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

However, the claim is baseless and false as no evidence of such an incident was found.

Photo from 2023

Although the image genuinely depicts a man flipping off Trump with both hands, it was not taken during the 2025 Super Bowl. A reverse image search of the photo traced it back to two Instagram posts from September 9, 2023, both including captions that referenced "Iowa State."

The picture was originally taken at the Iowa vs. Iowa State college football game on September 9, 2023, though the photographer's identity remains unknown.

A video shared by progressive political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen included additional images of people making the same obscene gesture toward Trump, who was a former president at the time.

On the day of the game, The Des Moines Register reported that the crowd in Iowa "welcomed" Trump with "applause and chants." The report also said, "Some attendees did boo and shout obscenities as Trump passed, but he drew far more eager and excited onlookers who appeared unbothered that he faces criminal charges in four separate cases."