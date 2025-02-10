What Did Taylor Swift Say after Singer Was Booed at Super Bowl 2025? Lip Reader Reveals Her Shocking Reaction

Taylor Swift's five-word response has been revealed after the 14-time Grammy winner was met with boos during the 2025 Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. On Sunday, the Cruel Summer singer, 35, appeared on the Jumbotron at Caesars Superdome, only to be greeted by loud jeers from passionate Eagles fans.

Swift briefly reacted with a subtle double-take before flashing a smile. Surprised by the unexpected reaction to her appearance, the singer glanced over at her friend, rapper Ice Spice, in the VIP box, and said something. Since then, fans have been going crazy and trying to lip-read what the singer said in the VIP box.

Those Shocking Words

"Aww what, what's going on?" the Fortnight singer, attending the game to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, was seen asking on the scoreboard in response to the crowd's boos. Despite the reaction, the pop icon—who appeared on the Jumbotron immediately after Adam Sandler and Paul Rudd—remained unfazed, flashing a smile before the Chiefs' crushing 40-22 defeat to the Eagles.

The boos didn't stop there—President Trump later joined in, taking to social media to mock the singer following his brief appearance at Super Bowl LIX.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, sharing a video of the moment.

Though Trump was seen in the stands early in the game, he didn't stay for long. Although he had predicted a Chiefs victory, he decided to leave early as the Eagles dominated with a 24-0 lead by halftime. Before leaving, however, he took to Truth Social to share his thoughts.

The Republican leader reposted a clip from the conservative account Libs of TikTok, which compared video clips of him and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, applauding at the start of the game with the moment fans booed Taylor Swift.

"Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed. – The world is healing!" Libs of TikTok wrote above the two clips.

Not a Taylor-Made Evening

On Sunday night, Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, making history. Meanwhile, Swift had also been present at last year's game, cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as they secured a victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Speculation had been rife that Kelce might propose to Swift at this year's Super Bowl, but that didn't happen. Whether it was ever truly planned or quickly scrapped after the Chiefs' crushing defeat to the Eagles remains unknown.

However, retired tennis icon Serena Williams showed her support for the "Cruel Summer" singer, posting a heartfelt message on social media following the now-viral incident.

"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!" the 23-time Grand Slam winner wrote on X.

Williams, meanwhile, made an surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's dazzling halftime performance.

Swift received a contrasting reaction when she appeared on the Jumbotron at last year's Super Bowl.

While cheering for the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in February 2024, she was shown on the big screen taking a drink in her celebrity-filled suite, which was met with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.