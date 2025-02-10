Donald Trump Trolls Taylor Swift after Singer Is Booed by Philadelphia Eagles Fans at Super Bowl 2025

President Trump took to social media on Sunday to troll pop icon Taylor Swift--celebrating in the boos the singer and girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce received from Philadelphia Eagles fans during Super Bowl LIX.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. Both Trump and Taylor Swift attended the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, supporting the Chiefs before their crushing 22-40 defeat to the Eagles. As the game began, the 35-year-old singer appeared on the Jumbotron, prompting loud boos from passionate Eagles fans.

Trump Slams Swift

Swift briefly reacted with a subtle double-take before flashing a smile. Meanwhile, when the camera panned to Trump during Jon Batiste's performance of the National Anthem, he was met with loud applause and cheers from the crowd.

Trump, 78, didn't stay for the entire game. Although he had predicted a Chiefs victory, he decided to leave early as the Eagles dominated with a 24-0 lead by halftime. Before leaving, however, he took to Truth Social to share his thoughts.

The Republican leader reposted a clip from the conservative account Libs of TikTok, which compared video clips of him and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, applauding at the start of the game with the moment fans booed Taylor Swift.

"Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed. – The world is healing!" Libs of TikTok wrote above the two clips.

On Sunday night, Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, making history. Meanwhile, Swift had also been present at last year's game, cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as they secured a victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

No Stopping Trump

Speculation had been rife that Kelce might propose to Swift at this year's Super Bowl, but that didn't happen. Whether it was ever truly planned or quickly scrapped after the Chiefs' crushing defeat to the Eagles remains unknown.

Though Trump isn't a fan of Swift, he has shown support for her boyfriend's team.

He has publicly praised Patrick Mahomes, especially after the Chiefs quarterback's wife and relatives voiced their backing for MAGA. Before kickoff, Trump was spotted taking photos with Mahomes' family members at the Superdome.

Trump has a history of tensions with the Eagles, dating back to their decision to skip the White House celebration after their 2018 Super Bowl win during his first term.

He has also clashed with Swift since she endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in September. However, their dispute appears mostly one-sided, as the pop star generally ignores Trump's provocations.

"I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" he lamented on Truth Social following her endorsement of his Democratic opponent.