Fact-Check: Did Prince Harry Ask Disney CEO to Give Meghan Markle a 'Voiceover' Job?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with CBS for a dramatic interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, making some shocking revelations in their first TV interview since their royal exit.

From accusing the royal family of racism to Harry being financially cut off by his father and Markle having suicidal thoughts, the interview largely focused on how they were treated by members of the royal family.

In the wake of the viral interview, Twitter user Jack Posobiec, shared an old video clip of Harry's conversation with Disney CEO Bob Iger, claiming he was asking him to give Markle a job. The resurfaced video footage is from the premiere of The Lion King in July 2019. In the clip, Harry can be seen talking to Iger, and it appears as though the duke was urging him to hire his wife for future voiceover work.

In the video, the Prince could be heard telling Iger, "You know she does voiceovers?" while gesturing towards Meghan, who is stood next to him in conversation with Beyonce and Jay-Z. When Iger reveals that he was not aware of Markle's talent. "You seemed surprised, but yeah, she's really interested," Harry responds. The conversation concludes with Iger telling Harry, "sure, we'd love to try." Watch the clip below:

Harry was Joking with Iger, Meghan Signed for 'Elephants' in Autumn 2019

As pointed out by Hello! magazine, Harry was not recommending Markle for voiceover work but was in fact joking with Iger in the video clip as Meghan had already been approached by filmmakers for an upcoming project.

Markle was roped in as a voiceover artist for Disney's nature documentary Elephants in the summer of 2019 by filmmakers Mark and Vanessa Berlowitz. She was familiar with the film for quite some time and had seen some of the footage shot over a few years and was therefore seen as a good fit for the documentary, which "follows one family's extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives."

Markle signed the voiceover deal in return for a donation to wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders, which Markle and Harry have both done conservation work for in the past.