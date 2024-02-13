FACT CHECK: Did Patrick Mahomes Wear a Swastika Headband at Super Bowl LVIII?

On Sunday, hours after Super Bowl LVIII, a photo was widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter) claiming to show a swastika on the headband of Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. The caption of the photo claimed that Mahomes wore a swastika, a Nazi symbol, on his headband during the game with the San Fransisco 49ers.

Many have since been trying to find out the truth behind it, while several are still confused about the authenticity of the claim. Intense debates also started on social media whether Mahomes actually had a swastika on his headband. However, the claim is completely false and there's no truth in it.

The Viral Claim

The post was first shared on X with the caption: "You're a nazi @PatrickMahomes." Since then, the post received more than 260,000 views and 5,500 likes. Several comments and retweets suggesting the symbol was a swastika were incorrect.

The image shows the number 15 but it was partially obscured by Mahomes' ear. No 15 is Mahomes' jersey number which was also on his headband but since with was obstructed by his hair and ear, many started claiming it to be a swastika.

His jersey number can also be seen on his official Chiefs profile. Thus, the claim is "False."

The interview between Mahomes and the CBS reporter happened immediately after the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes on Cloud Nine

There are several other instances when Mahomes wore headbands that show the number 15 above his right ear, where the number can be seen prominently.

A year prior, after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, a viral rumor circulated questioning whether Mahomes had failed a post-game drug test. This claim was debunked by everyone.

Mahomes celebrated his third Super Bowl win at Disneyland. The 28-year-old quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated the 2024 Super Bowl victory on Monday in the company of his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their two children, 2-year-old Sterling Skye and 1-year-old Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes.

"I got to go to Disneyland at like 8 [in the morning]," Mahomes said. "Dude, I might not [get] any sleep."

Later in the afternoon, Mahomes was spotted as part of a cavalcade, joined by some beloved Disney characters. The parade route extended from 'It's a Small World' to Main Street U.S.A., as outlined by the Disney Park Blogs.

In the post-COVID era, the Chiefs' quarterback stands out as one of the few MVPs who have visited the park. His first visit to Walt Disney World Resort was in 2020 following Kansas City's Super Bowl 54 victory against San Francisco.

Mahomes continued the tradition last year, visiting Disneyland after the Chiefs emerged victorious against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57.