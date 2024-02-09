Brittany Mahomes Joins Sports Illustrated: Glamorous Wife of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Stuns in Belize Photoshoot Just Days Before Super Bowl 2024

Brittany Mahomes is the latest addition to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family. And she is done it in style. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is a rookie for the 2024 Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit issue and will be featured in the magazine's 60th-anniversary edition, the publication announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes just days before Patrick takes the field for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Announcing the big news, Brittany shared a video of herself posing on a beach in San Pedro, Belize. Sports Illustrated described her as 'unapologetically herself' as she prepares to make her debut as a 2024 rookie in their May edition.

Like a Pro

"I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen," said Brittany, who shot her 2024 rookie campaign on the white sand beaches in northern Belize. "I'm so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team."

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Brittany said, "As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I'd be in the SI Swimsuit Issue. I'm just so grateful for this opportunity."

The revelation comes just days before the Super Bowl 2024, where Mahomes' Chiefs are set to compete against the 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Brittany arrived in Las Vegas earlier this week, as indicated by her posts on Instagram Story.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is expected to have a presence at Super Bowl 2024, as it has in previous years, with models attending events and participating in brand activations. However, Brittany's specific plans for the week remain unclear.

The 28-year-old described herself as "unapologetically always myself in any setting" while dealing with scrutiny from the media and NFL fans.

"Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself," Brittany said. "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you 'you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that's health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be."

Finding a New Career

Brittany said that motherhood is the "best thing that's ever happened" to her and has positively impacted her personal well-being. She and the two-time Super Bowl champion share parenthood, being parents to nearly 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and 1-year-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon.

Britanny's fame has soared, partly due to her association with Taylor Swift, as they became 'besties' after the singer began dating Travis Kelce, a teammate of Mahomes at the Chiefs.

Frequently seated together at Chiefs games in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Britanny and Swift have even marked touchdowns with their own unique handshakes. Beyond their shared interest in sports, the two have been spotted dining in New York near Swift's townhouse in Manhattan.

Brittany, a former professional soccer player and co-owner of the KC Current NWSL team, isn't the sole NFL WAG featured in the SI Swimsuit roster.

Olivia Culpo, engaged to 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and Christen Harper, engaged to Lions quarterback Jared Goff, are also part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family.

Jena Sims, the wife of LIV Golf pro Brooks Koepka, is part of the 2024 SI Swim rookie class and walked in the SI Swim runway show at Miami Swim Week last July.