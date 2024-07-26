FACT CHECK: Did Kamala Harris Say 'Our Support for Israel Will Continue?'

Earlier this week, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the United States during Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza, a supposed quote from Vice President Kamala Harris gained widespread attention. According to a post on X, Harris allegedly reinforced her ties with Israel by saying, "Our support for Israel will continue."

The post garnered over 9 million views and was shared more than 4,000 times. However, Harris did not use those exact words. She has consistently supported Israel during its assault on Gaza and also became the first person in the Biden administration to call for a temporary cease-fire but the claim made in the viral post is completely false.

No Concrete Evidence

As of now no evidence has been found of Harris using those words during Netanyahu's visit or at any other time in recent months. She did not attend Netanyahu's address to Congress on July 24, 2024, due to other commitments, although she planned to meet with him during his visit.

However, Harris has supported Israel during its military operations in Gaza, while also advocating for a cease-fire and increased humanitarian aid. Therefore, this claim can be rated "False."

The latest statement Harris made regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict condemned pro-Palestine protesters in Washington, D.C., for burning American flags.

On July 24, 2024, many demonstrators gathered to criticize Netanyahu after his congressional speech and to call for an end to the war in Gaza, where Israeli military operations have killed over 39,000 Palestinians.

Harris' statement read: "I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews. ... I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way."

Harris Criticized for Missing Netanyahu's speech

While U.S. President Joe Biden has been vocally pro-Israel even before the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, many analysts suggest that Harris may be shifting her stance over time.

Harris faced criticism from Republicans for missing Netanyahu's speech to attend a previously scheduled event with a historically Black sorority in Indianapolis. She was scheduled to meet with Netanyahu separately on July 25, 2024.

According to an anonymous aide quoted by The Wall Street Journal, Harris was expected to urge Netanyahu to end the conflict in a manner that ensures Israel's security, guarantees the release of all hostages, alleviates the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, and allows the Palestinian people to attain their rights to dignity, freedom, and self-determination.

Although she has been vocally supportive of Israel, Harris was the first in the Biden administration to advocate for a temporary cease-fire in a speech given in March 2024. She also emphasized the need for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Amid uncertainty regarding her position on Israel, Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband, participated in a Zoom call on July 24 organized by the Jewish Democratic Council of America and Jewish Women for Kamala. During the call, he said: "Let me just make this clear: The vice president has been and will be a strong supporter of Israel as a secure democratic and Jewish state, and she will always ensure that Israel can defend itself, period. Because that's who Kamala Harris is."

Analysts have labeled her as "moderate" on Israel, noting that her initial critique of Netanyahu was seen as a gesture toward progressive views.

Although Harris seems to have slightly differed from Biden on the issue of Israel, many pro-Palestine advocates are still waiting to determine her position as the presidential elections approach. She has largely aligned with most Democrats, who continue to support Israel's military actions in Gaza.