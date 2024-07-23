Is Biden in Hospice? Is He Unwell? Missing President Triggers Wild Theories About His Health as Memes Flood Social Media

Joe Biden's continued absence following his announcement to step down as president has led to numerous memes and rumors that he is in hospice care. The 81-year-old has not been seen for six days since withdrawing from his reelection campaign, with aides reporting that he tested positive for Covid.

There have also been rumors doing the rounds that Biden did not sign his resignation letter himself. There are already concerns about his health, with wild speculations that Biden is seriously ill or even dead. The president's health is a matter of national security, so any illness or death would be quickly reported to inform Americans about who would assume leadership.

Bizarre Theories Doing the Rounds

The lack of information about his whereabouts and current health status has led conspiracy theorists to flood X with memes about his disappearance. Images of Biden have been edited onto milk cartons labeled as a "missing presidential candidate," and some people have likened him to the puzzle series "Where's Waldo?"

The president called campaign staffers on Monday while in Covid isolation at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Speaking in a raspy voice, he told those gathered, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, "I'm watching you, kid."

He promised to remain involved in the reelection effort and said he would continue campaigning for Harris as he spoke on speakerphone.

However, the new presumptive Democratic nominee seemed to add to the speculation about Biden's health during the call.

Harris said, "Joe, I know you're still on the rec... on the call," which led GOP firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene to wonder if Harris had let something slip.

Greene was referring to Harris initially starting to say the word "recording" before correcting herself and saying "call" to Biden. "Did Kamala spill the beans? Was it a recording? That's what she started to say," Greene said Monday.

Too Many Theories

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk described it as a "very odd slip," which also caught the attention of GOP congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

The Colorado representative, who has been one of the most outspoken about Biden's absence, asked, "Where is Joe?" She also demanded "proof of life" by 5 pm Monday, fueling rumors that Biden might have died.

Left-wing journalist Glenn Greenwald joined the discussion, saying that although he isn't a conspiracy theorist, Biden's abrupt exit from the campaign and his subsequent silence were unusual.

On Monday, the president's physician released a letter saying that Biden's symptoms were nearly resolved. Dr. Kevin O'Connor's letter noted that Biden's pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and temperature remained normal.

Biden's health seems to have been the final factor in ending his campaign, following a disastrous TV debate with Donald Trump, 78, last month.

Concerns about Biden's wellbeing grew on Sunday when his younger brother suggested that illness played a role in his decision to withdraw. Frank Biden told CBS: "I'm incredibly proud of my brother. Selfishly, I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left."

That choice of words sparked speculation about a possible terminal illness. However, a Biden family source dismissed Frank's claims, saying, "Frank Biden struggles with alcoholism and hasn't been in contact with his brother for weeks. What he said... is completely false."

A top Parkinson's disease specialist has visited the White House several times this year, although officials have maintained that Biden is in good health.