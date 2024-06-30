Noa Argamani: Rescued Israeli Hostage Says Her Biggest Concern During Her Eight Months of Captivity Was for Her Parents [WATCH]

Rescued Israeli hostage Noa Argamani, who became a symbol of the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel after her kidnapping went viral, revealed that she believed four times she would die. According to a report, she was disguised as a Palestinian woman while being rescued from house to house around Gaza.

Noa revealed that her "biggest worry" during captivity was for her parents. She also urged that "everything possible" be done to free those still trapped in Gaza, including her boyfriend. Noa said she feared for her life when Hamas attacked the Nova Music Festival, she said in a video message which was broadcast at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv.

Fear of Death and Family

In a video posted on Saturday by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Noa said that it was "a great privilege to be by my mother's side" during her 246 days in prison. Seeing my parents, who are surrounded by so many wonderful people, is a wonderful privilege.

During a risky rescue operation on June 8, the 26-year-old, who gained international attention when she was seen being taken into Gaza on the back of a motorcycle during Hamas' incursion into Israel in October, expressed gratitude to those who "risked their lives so that I could return home."

"I mourn with the family of [counter-terrorism chief inspector] Arnon Zmora, who fell during the rescue operation of me and three other hostages. My heart is with his family. Arnon is a hero of Israel, and because of him, we are here.

"I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that there are still 120 hostages in Hamas captivity. Among them is Avinatan Or, my partner, from whom I was separated at the moment of abduction."

In her final remarks, Argamani expressed her desire for everyone to experience more peaceful days and to be surrounded by loved ones, friends, and kind-hearted people.

"Most importantly, may we learn to love and not hate."

In a poignant two-minute video shown on a large screen in central Tel Aviv last night, Noa expressed her profound worry for her parents throughout her eight months of captivity.

"As an only child to my parents - and a daughter to a mother with a terminal illness - my biggest worry in captivity was for my parents," she said.

"It's a great privilege to be here after 246 days in Hamas captivity. It's a great privilege to be by my mother's side after 8 months of uncertainty.

"It's a great privilege to see my parents, surrounded by so many good people."

Living in Hell

Noa's mother was waiting for her at the Ichilov Medical Centre in Tel Aviv, not long after Israeli special forces had taken her out of Gaza.

Despite having stage four brain cancer, Liora Argamani has repeatedly said that she wants to see her daughter once more.

Doctors claimed that Noa's mother Liora, who is suffering from stage four brain cancer, "believed that Liora understood" that her daughter was safe even if she was unable to communicate her emotions after their reunion.

Noa's father, Yaakov, described the reunion as challenging due to her mother's serious condition.

Noa was rescued in a dramatic operation at a building in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip. Footage from head-mounted cameras showed Israeli soldiers navigating through the compound, resembling a house with natural light and a furnished kitchen.

She was swiftly brought out onto the street as her rescuers instructed her to halt, ensuring a safe passage to a waiting vehicle.