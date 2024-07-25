Biden's Family Breaks Down in Tears and Staff Cry as President Says He Deserves Second Term Before Officially Ending His Career after Dropping Out

President Joe Biden's family and longtime loyal staff got emotional as he announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 campaign. Surrounded by his loved ones and those who played key roles in his political journey, Biden delivered his speech from the Oval Office. They clapped when he concluded his 11-minute address, but there were also tears.

First Lady Jill Biden, his wife of 47 years, was the first to join him after he finished speaking. She approached him at the Resolute Desk, followed by his son Hunter, who embraced his father. Hunter's daughter, Finnegan, and the Bidens' daughter, Ashley, also hugged the president at the end of his speech.

Tears in Their Eyes

Finnegan was seen wiping away tears as she turned away from her grandfather. At 81, Biden promised to "pass the torch" after weeks of claiming that he was the only candidate capable of defeating former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Nearly 40 people gathered in the Oval Office for Biden's speech, including the Biden family.

Also present were Ashley's husband, Howard Krein, and other Biden grandchildren, including Naomi Biden Neal and her husband Peter Neal, young Hunter Biden (the late Beau Biden's son), and Maisy Biden.

Among the staff in the room were Mike Donilon, Biden's longtime aide who has been with him since the beginning of his political career, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and Biden's deputy chief of staff, Annie Tomasini.

"The defense of democracy is more important than any title," Biden told viewers.

"I draw strength, and find joy, in working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our Union is not about me. It's about you. Your families. Your futures. It's about 'We the People.'"

"This has been the honor of a lifetime," the president told them.

The group then joined other staff members in the Rose Garden, where ice cream, the president's favorite treat, was being served.

"Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher and Higher" - one of Biden's campaign songs - was playing.

President Didn't Address His Health

In his speech, Biden explained his reasons for withdrawing from the 2024 campaign, while arguing that he could serve another four years if he wanted to. He said that he decided to "pass the torch" to Vice President Kamala Harris because he believed it would bring the country together and protect democracy.

"I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America's future all merited a second term,' he said in a primetime address from the Oval Office.

"But nothing, nothing, can come in the way of saving our democracy that includes personal ambition so I decided the best way forward is the pass the torch to a new generation."

"There is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There's also a time and a place for new voices fresh voices. Yes, younger voices," he noted.