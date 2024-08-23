A shocking deepfake video has surfaced online, showing Elon Musk depicted as an armed robber. The video created using Musk's AI project, Grok, also features world leaders and notable figures such as Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, and the Pope. In the video, these figures are seen brandishing weapons and looting shops, raising alarms about the misuse of AI technology.

The video was shared by the Dor Brothers, known for their expertise in generative AI, on their official X profile. Their caption reads, "The Hustle. Somebody said uncensored? Thank you Grok for letting us all have some fun. Note: We don't hold any political stance, just having some fun." This has sparked widespread debate on social media about the ethical implications of such technology. Grok, an AI model available to premium subscribers of X, offers a "fun" mode that allows for creative outputs, as seen in this controversial video.

The deepfake, while intended as a form of entertainment, has raised concerns about the potential dangers of AI-generated content. Critics argue that such videos, even if made in jest, can easily be misinterpreted or used to spread misinformation. The rapid advancement of AI, particularly in creating highly realistic and convincing deepfakes, has led to calls for stricter regulations and guidelines to prevent misuse.

Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, developed Grok as a state-of-the-art AI assistant with advanced capabilities in text and vision understanding. The latest version of Grok includes features like reasoning, reading comprehension, and coding. Despite its powerful tools, the application of these features in creating controversial content like deepfake videos is a growing concern. The ethical implications of AI-driven content, especially when it involves public figures, are under intense scrutiny.

In response to the video, some social media users expressed disbelief, while others took it as a light-hearted joke. One user, Dr. VoxOculi, commented, "You can't convince me otherwise, this is real footage to me." As AI continues to evolve, the debate over its ethical use is likely to intensify, with many calling for greater oversight and responsibility from developers and users alike.