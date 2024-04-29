AstraZeneca Admits in Court for the First Time Its Covid Vaccine Can Cause Rare Side Effect in Legal Fight with Victims of 'Defective' Jab

AstraZeneca has admitted in court for the first time that its Covid vaccine can lead to a severe blood clotting complication with fatal consequences. The extremely rare adverse reaction is at the heart of a multi-million-pound class action lawsuit involving dozens of families who claim that they or their loved ones were maimed or killed by AstraZeneca's 'defective' vaccine.

In legal filings submitted to the United Kingdom High Court, the pharmaceutical giant admitted that its Covid-19 vaccine "can, in very rare instances, lead to TTS," raising questions over the authenticity of the vaccine. Lawyers representing the claimants estimate that some of the cases could be worth up to £20 million.

AstraZeneca in Trouble

Here, TTS refers to Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome, a condition that can result in patients suffering blood clots along with a reduced blood platelet count. The complication, previously referred to as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), has been listed as a potential side effect of the vaccine.

AstraZeneca's admission could result in payouts being determined on a case-by-case basis.

Although accepted as a potential side effect for two years, this marks the first time the company has admitted in court that its vaccine can lead to this condition, as reported by The Telegraph.

Taxpayers will be responsible for any potential settlements due to an indemnity agreement AstraZeneca made with the government during the peak of the pandemic to expedite vaccine production amid nationwide lockdowns.

The admission comes days after the company announced a revenue surpassing $12 billion in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a 19 percent jump. Company officials noted that they had enjoyed a "very strong start" to the year.

The first lawsuit against the company was filed by Jamie Scott, a father of two, who received the vaccine at the age of 44. Ten days after the vaccination, Scott started suffering from fatigue and vomiting.

Shortly after, his speech became impaired, leading to hospitalization where he was diagnosed with a suspected case of Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis (VITT).

Although Scott survived the ordeal, he was left with a permanent brain injury.

Besides, 51 other cases have been filed against the company, with victims and their families seeking damages estimated to be worth up to $125.36 million.

AstraZeneca Lawyers Contest Claims

Lawyers representing the pharmaceutical giant contested the claims in a letter sent in May of last year, stating "We do not accept that TTS is caused by the vaccine at a generic level." However, in the document submitted in February this year, AstraZeneca said, "It is admitted that the AZ vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTS. The causal mechanism is not known."

"Further, TTS can also occur in the absence of the AZ vaccine (or any vaccine). Causation in any individual case will be a matter for expert evidence."

Lawyers representing the victims claim that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is "defective" and that its effectiveness has been "significantly exaggerated." AstraZeneca has vehemently refuted these allegations.

Jamie Scott's wife, told The Telegraph in a statement, "The medical world has acknowledged for a long time that VITT was caused by the vaccine. It's only AstraZeneca who have questioned whether Jamie's condition was caused by the jab."

She said while it has "taken three years for this admission to come...it is progress".

"But we would like to see more from them and the Government. It's time for things to move more quickly," she added.

"I hope their admission means we will be able to sort this out sooner rather than later."