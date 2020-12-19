After getting dragged on Twitter over his prance-clapping video and the infamous moment a fly landed on the top of his head during his debate with Kamala Harris in the run-up to the election, Vice President Mike Pence has once again become the subject of ridicule on the micro-blogging platform after a recent televised appearance.

On Friday, Pence received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a televised appearance, where he referred to the vaccine as a "medical miracle." Pence and his wife, Karen, were administered the vaccine in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House by a medical team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

While the on-camera stint was aimed at promoting the vaccine's safety and boost public confidence in its effectiveness, Pence's appearance has gone viral for other reasons on social media.

Did Pence Go Commando?

A photo from the televised appearance, which is now being widely circulated on social media, shows Pence seated on a chair with his shirt rolled up as he is administered the vaccine by a medical professional.

However, internet users could not help but notice the Vice President's bulging manhood through his tight pants that left little to the imagination. This led to speculation that Pence was not wearing any underpants.

"Is he not wearing underwear?," wrote one user.

"Wondering why he named Space Force dudes Guardians and not Commandos," commented another, referring to Pence's recent announcement that Space Force members will be referred to as "Guardians."

Another user compared the incident to Kathie Lee Gifford's son-in-law, Ben Wierda

exposing his bulge through his tight brown pants during a viral appearance on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud earlier this year.

While some joked about his decision to go commando, others expressed their displeasure over having to see Pence's "package." "I'm so disturbed that I can see his junk," tweeted one user, while another commented, "I need to bleach my eyes to unsee what I just saw."

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter: