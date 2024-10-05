Shocking! Abuse Hotline Explodes with 12,000 Calls in 24 Hours, Leading to 120 Lawsuits Against Sean "Diddy" Combs

A staggering 12,000 calls have flooded a hotline set up for victims to report alleged abuse by Sean "Diddy" Combs. The hotline, initially intended to handle around 3,000 reports, saw an overwhelming surge of accusations in just 24 hours, attorney Tony Buzbee revealed. Buzbee had planned to file 120 civil lawsuits, but with new claims coming in, that number is expected to grow.

During a press conference on October 1, Buzbee shared that he and co-counsel Andrew Van Arsdale are leading the effort to investigate each report. The team is now working with 100 individuals to carefully examine every call and identify victims and witnesses. "It's a Herculean task," Buzbee said, "to sift through all these calls and make sure we're gathering evidence and confirming the claims."

The accusations against Diddy range from sexual assault and abuse to fraud and battery. Some claims involve minors, adding further severity to the situation. Buzbee made it clear that they plan to hold not only Combs accountable but also anyone who may have enabled the alleged abuse. "We will expose the enablers who allowed this conduct behind closed doors," he vowed.

Buzbee also disclosed that out of the 120 planned lawsuits, 25 involve minors. The youngest victim was reportedly just 9 years old. "We have one victim who was 14 and another who was 15 at the time of the abuse," he added. The evidence gathered includes videos, text messages, police reports, and hospital records. Buzbee's legal team is focused on building a strong case.

Most of the incidents allegedly took place at parties hosted by Combs, including album release events, New Year's Eve parties, and other social gatherings. Some occurred at gatherings referred to as "puppy parties" or all-white parties, where guests were required to wear white clothing.

In response to the press conference, Diddy's attorney, Erica Wolff, called the allegations part of a "reckless media circus." Wolff stated that Combs "emphatically and categorically denies" all the claims, including those involving minors. "He looks forward to proving his innocence in court, where evidence will speak, not speculation," Wolff said.

As of now, no trial date has been set for Diddy. He remains in custody in Brooklyn, preparing to testify. His lawyer mentioned that Diddy is eager to share his side of the story. Prosecutors claim they have multiple videos allegedly showing Combs at "freak off parties" involving drugs, sex workers, and individuals coerced into participating. These videos are expected to play a key role in the upcoming legal battle.

This shocking case continues to unfold as more victims come forward. Investigators are working around the clock to review the flood of new evidence and prepare for the legal challenges ahead.