Passengers on American Airlines Flight to North Carolina Save Woman from Violent Male Companion [WATCH]

Several passengers on an American Airlines flight to North Carolina on Wednesday intervened to help a woman in first class who was trying to escape her reportedly violent male companion. Footage shared online shows several men leaning over a man sitting in the front row of the flight from Miami, Florida, to Charlotte, North Carolina.

One passenger moves toward the unruly man and sternly tells him to remove his hands from the woman beside him while a female flight attendant attempts to intervene, while other members of the crew stand in the aisle of Flight AA310 from Miami to Charlotte, the clip posted by Epoch Times reporter Arjun Singh shows.

Helped by Co-Passengers from Unruly Man

"Do not f–king touch her," one man could be heard shouting in the unruly passenger's face before he seemed to give an inaudible excuse. "I don't give a f–k. Look at me, you f–ked up. You don't f–king touch her."

At that point, a second man cautions that the seemingly aggressive passenger would be arrested if he laid a hand on the woman again.

"Get your f–king hands off of her right now," he yelled. "You touch her again, you're gonna get f–king arrested."

The first man checks on the woman to see if she is alright before the other passengers encourage her to move to an empty seat away from her companion.

As she crosses the aisle, the accused aggressor shouts that he was attacked by the woman and alleges that she slapped him, according to the video.

"No, you weren't assaulted," she yells back. "I put my hand over your mouth to make you shut up."

Chaos handled Well by Passengers

The second man who stepped in positions himself in the aisle between the two as other passengers return to their seats and the cabin begins to settle.

The flight arrived 26 minutes ahead of schedule, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were waiting at the airport, entering the cabin before passengers disembarked.

The officers escorted the couple off the plane and then gathered witness statements from other passengers, according to American Airlines and a second video shared by Singh.

"Two customers traveling together were engaged in an altercation aboard American Airlines flight 310, with service from Miami (MIA) to Charlotte (CLT) on Oct. 2. Local law enforcement responded and escorted the customers from the CLT airport," a spokesperson for the airline said.

"We do not tolerate violence, and we thank our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation."

It's unclear if the man was arrested.