Shelby Daniele: Cause of Death of Former Cal Poly Track and Field Star Who Died Just Months after Earnings Her Master's Degree Revealed

Former Cal Poly track and field star Shelby Daniele reportedly died from a brain aneurysm at the age of 23 on Wednesday. Her cause of death was revealed last week by Brian Brandenburg, the father of another athlete attending the California NCAA Division I school, in a Facebook post.

Daniele, who set a new Cal Poly indoor record for 200m last year with a time of 24.69 seconds, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday, just months after earning her master's degree. She competed for the Mustangs for five years, from 2020 to 2024. During these years she emerged as one of the most prominent and admired young talents of her college.

Shocking Way to Die

Brandenburg who paid tribute to his two daughters Tori and Eva on National Daughters Day in the post wrote that Daniele was the "driving force" behind Eva's choosing to run track at Cal Poly.

"My joy is crushed tonight. The young lady that was the driving force in Eva's decision to run Track at Cal Poly, Shelby Daniele, passed away last night of a brain aneurism," Brandenburg wrote.

"Completely heartbreaking. This is Eva's 3rd day of classes and practice. Hug your children every time you can and tell them you love them every day. Please say a prayer for Shelby and her family."

A brain aneurysm is described as a " bulge in a weak area of a blood vessel in or around your brain" and becomes life-threatening if it ruptures, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Brain aneurysms can occur in people of any age and are more frequent in women, with symptoms differing depending on whether the aneurysm is unruptured or ruptured.

"Up to 6% of people in the US have an aneurysm in their brain that isn't bleeding (an unruptured aneurysm). Ruptured brain aneurysms are less common. They occur in approximately 30,000 people in the US per year."

Tributes Pour In

The California Polytechnic State University Track and Field team announced Daniele's death on Friday through a heartfelt Instagram post, describing their former standout athlete as a "role model" and "an exceptional teammate and leader."

"She was an incredible teammate and leader. She cared deeply for those around her, had a remarkable heart and was a role model for so many," the school's Track and Field team wrote.

"Shelby was truly one of a kind and will be missed dearly by everyone in the Cal Poly community. Our condolences go out to her family and friends."

Daniele holds the Mustangs' program record for the fastest indoor 200m at 24.69 seconds and ranks second all-time in school history for the indoor 60m and 100m, with a time of 11.58. She also secured second place in the 200m at the 2024 Big West Championships.

In her final collegiate race at the NCAA West Preliminaries in Arkansas on May 23, Daniele placed 43rd with a wind-aided time of 23.65 seconds.

Before attending Cal Poly, the Clovis, Calif. native was a standout at Buchanan High School, where she won the CIF State title in the 200m with a time of 23.73 seconds during her senior year.