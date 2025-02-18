FACT CHECK: Did Ashley St. Clair Claim That She Conceived Elon Musk's Baby with IVF and DNA from Other Organisms?

Elon Musk has been in news lately for several reasons, right and wrong. Over the weekend, the Tesla CEO has been alleged to have fathered yet another child, this time with social media influencer Ashley St, Clair. The MAGA influencer claimed on Friday that she gave birth to Musk's 13th child five months back.

Musk has been active on social media but still hasn't acknowledged his paternity, which has raised several questions and claims. On Sunday, a post went viral on social media that shows screenshots claiming to be posted by St. Clair on X where she discusses conceiving a child with Elon Musk through IVF with PGT-M and CRISPR.

Wild Claim

The post also claims that St. Clair said that the DNA now contains enhancements derived from other organisms. However, the claim is false. The post was not found on St. Clair's X account and does not appear in Google's index.

Every circulating version of the screenshot displays the exact same view count and scroll bar, suggesting it was not a live post.

A copy of the screenshot can be seen in an X post shared on February 16, 2025. The text in the image reads:

"Elon and I were not 'together' despite the claims circulating. Elon and I used IVF with PGT-M & CRISPR to ensure our baby had the best traits.

"Elon managed the process and assured me everything would be alright. Our little one's DNA now includes enhancements from other organisms for superior intelligence & health and we couldn't be happier.

"This is why I agreed to it because I trust Elon's judgment not only with the future of my country but also for my baby. I hope this clears things up and the trolls should go back into their caves. Now leave us alone!"

No Truth in Claim

The claim is completely false as St. Clair's X account doesn't have any such post. A Google search for the phrase " Our little one's DNA now includes enhancements from other organisms for superior intelligence"—restricted to results from x.com/stclairashley using the "site:" operator—yielded no matches (archived here), suggesting that Google had not recently indexed such a post.

Also, every screenshot of the alleged post after reviewing showed the same view count (173 views) and an identical scroll bar on the right.

If the post were genuine, one would expect to see multiple versions circulating with different view counts or layouts (such as night vs. day mode, or mobile vs. web interface).

St. Clair did claim that she gave birth to Musk's child, which has been extensively covered by multiple new out. However, no one covered anything related to St. Clair claiming the child was conceived through IVF. Hence the claim is completely false and baseless.