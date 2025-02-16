Ashley St. Clair: MAGA Influencer Who Claims She Gave Birth to Elon Musk's 13th Child Reveals How Affair and Pregnancy Were Kept a Secret

MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair, who revealed on Friday that she had secretly given birth to Elon Musk's 13th child, has now shared more details about her alleged secret relationship with the billionaire tech entrepreneur.

The 26-year-old claims their romance started with a straightforward direct message on Musk's X platform. "Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to Earth. It started with X interactions and he slid into my DMs. I think it was a meme," St. Clair said as she recounted how their relationship began and soon blossomed into a clandestine romance. However, she also revealed that she was asked to keep everything a secret.

Revealing Everything About their Secret Affair

In her shocking revelation, St. Clair shared that she felt compelled to speak out after allegedly being told to keep the pregnancy a secret. "I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever," St. Clair told the New York Post without giving any material proof of Musk's paternity.

Musk has not addressed the claim but has continued to post on X about unrelated topics.

Meanwhile, St. Clair's representatives maintain that private discussions have taken place regarding Musk's role in their child's life. She reportedly agreed to exclude his name from the birth certificate to protect his privacy, security, and confidentiality.

"Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time," Brian Glicklich, the author's rep, wrote in an X post on Saturday.

St. Clair claims that Musk arranged for her to live in a luxurious apartment in New York's Financial District, where rent for a two-bedroom unit can reach nearly $40,000 per month.

The residence also came with a security team, though there was no public recognition of their relationship.

"I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn't do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody," St. Clair claimed.

"I am a good mom. And that's what drives most of my decisions and my kids are my whole world," she told The Post.

Falling in Love with Musk

The influencer, who previously worked for the conservative satire site The Babylon Bee, says she first met Musk in May 2023 during an unexpected work trip to Twitter's headquarters. At the age of 24, she claims she was soon drawn into a life of secrecy and luxury.

"At one point, he asked, 'Are you ever in San Francisco or Austin?' And I said, 'I am in Austin a good amount for work.'"

St. Clair claims that their relationship grew more intense over time, ultimately leading to her pregnancy—something she alleges Musk was determined to keep under wraps.

"It is very hard to understate how much I am processing right now. I am sad that my hand was forced by the media to do this now. But there is also a sense of relief because I have been forced to live in secrecy for almost a year of my life," she wrote on X.

"I cannot explain the kind of primary pain you feel as a mother, and you're talking to people and they ask you about the one kid, and you have to lie and carry this burden and secret. You have to lie to people you love."

St. Clair admits that she has not been in contact with Musk since making her announcement, though she did inform his team in advance.

Musk is known to have at least 12 other children with three women: Justine Wilson, Claire Elise Boucher (better known as Grimes), and Shivon Zilis.