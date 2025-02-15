Who Is Ashley St. Clair? MAGA Influencer Claims She Gave Birth to Elon Musk's 13th Child Five Months Ago and Has Since Been Raising Him

A 31-year-old conservative influencer claimed that she had given birth to a child fathered by Elon Musk in a shocking public announcement on social media. Ashley St. Clair, 31, a fireband conservative known for stirring controversy due to her associations with the far right, claimed to have welcomed a baby. She shared the news in a social media post on Valentine's Day.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," read her statement, which was captioned "Alea lacta est," Latin for "the die is cast." The bombshell revelation adds yet another branch to the Tesla and SpaceX chief's already growing family tree.

Another Addition to the Family Tree

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," St. Clair wrote.

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

Shortly after the revelation, Musk responded on X with a cryptic post to a fan who joked that having "another baby" was just one of his many "side quests." Musk replied with a crying-laughing emoji.

Three hours later, in a follow-up tweet, St. Clair thanked her supporters and announced that she would be stepping away from the platform. "In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists," she wrote.

"Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while."

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that St. Clair relocated about a year ago to a luxurious Manhattan apartment near City Hall, with an estimated monthly rent between $12,000 and $15,000.

A resident of the upscale condo tower—known for housing VIPs and celebrities—said that St. Clair was the first person he had seen with a Tesla Cybertruck and questioned how the young influencer could afford it.

Neighbors also noted that St. Clair appeared to be living as a single mother, though she employed a full-time nanny to care for her two children: Musk's alleged baby and a toddler from a previous relationship.

Nothing Clear from Musk's Side

Musk is already a father to at least 12 children with three women: Justine Wilson, Claire Elise Boucher (better known as Grimes), and Shivon Zilis. He also has a long list of rumored past romantic partners.

Speculation about St. Clair's connection to the billionaire grew due to her flirtatious interactions with Musk, 53, on his social media platform, X.

Since May 2023, the two had been exchanging public messages filled with risqué jokes about "dick pics," playful innuendos about "pulling out," discussions on "how babies are made," and references to "horny jail."

Musk wished St. Clair a happy birthday in July, to which she responded with heart emojis. He also sent her an extensive reading list and encouraged her, saying, "This is the absolute best time in history to have kids!"

Born in Florida and raised in Colorado, St. Clair has gained a massive following of over a million on X, building her brand as a fiery conservative voice. She has also authored an anti-woke children's book about identity and faced backlash for associating with alleged white supremacists.