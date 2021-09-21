FACT CHECK: Chelsea Clinton, Husband Arrested by Delta Force For Child Trafficking; 3 Haitian Kids 'Rescued'

A claim suggesting that Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton, was arrested by the Delta Force, is found to be hoax. The bogus claim originated after a website claimed that she was arrested while trying to sell Haitian children to a child trafficking ring.

It isn't the first time when a member of the Clinton family has been targeted through a fake claim. Fake reports related to Hillary Clinton's arrest have emerged from time to time on social media.

How Did the Hoax Start?

The recent report related to Chelsea's 'arrest' emerged after Real Raw News claimed the same in an article titled, "Delta Force Arrests Chelsea Clinton."

The outlet claimed that Chelsea and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, were arrested by Delta Force while the couple was travelling in their car on their way to Rockport, Maryland. Stating that the former first daughter of the U.S. was on the radar of special forces, she was finally arrested at 20 miles northeast of Hartford, Connecticut, along Highway 84, on Saturday.

The website also claimed that the Delta Force members also rescued three children from the couple's possession. "The ones in the vehicle spoke no English and had a dark complexion; in short, they were not Clinton and Mezvinsky's children," a source at the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General's was quoted by the outlet. The children found in her vehicle, our source said, were estimated to be between 8 and 12 years old, and spoke Haitian Creole, the report claimed further.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claims made by the website, Lead Stories, a fact-checking website, said it wasn't true. The outlet also claimed that the fake news was denied by a Pentagon duty officer and a spokesperson for the U.S. Army.

Stating that Real Raw News describes itself as a website containing humor, parody, and satire, the outlet claimed that it 'has a long history of publishing false claims in mock news stories."

Despite the claims made in the website being fake, there were several social media users who fell for the same. "Chelsea Clinton arrested this weekend with her husband and in the backseat of their Mercedes were found three immigrant Haitian children who only spoke Haitian Creole. The Apple sure doesn't fall far from the tree with these monsters," tweeted a user.

"dk but im sure it has something to do with Chelsea Clinton being arrested in Connecticut with 3 Haitian children between the ages of 8 to 12.They got arrested by Delta Force," wrote another.