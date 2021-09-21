Has Brian Laundrie Fled to Mexico Via Alabama? Speculations After Private Investigator Raises Alarm

A day after Gabby Petito's body was found in Wyoming National Park, speculation is rife about the possibility of her lover Brian Laundrie escaping the country. A private investigator with the Florida's Locaters International Inc. said Laundrie could have escaped undetected by using a facemask in wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Police had found a body in Wyoming national park, which resembles and is likely that of Long Island native Petito, who disappeared while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Laundrie last month. A full autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of the death and if it is indeed the body of Petito, according to Charles Jones, a special agent with the FBI's Denver office.

Police "Exhausted All Avenues" Searching Laundrie in Florida's Carlton Reserve

Speaking to the Insider, Harvey Morse, a private investigator, said that it was possible that Laundrie, who remains untraceable, could have fled the country. The 23-year-old, who remains a 'Person of Interest' in the case, hasn't been seen by his family since last week.

Earlier on Monday, Florida police said that they have "exhausted all avenues" in searching the Carlton Reserve to find Laundrie.

Stating that it "currently has no plans to conduct a major search" of the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve, the North Port police said, "At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there. Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie."

Claiming that it was difficult for the police to undertake the identification process with people wearing face mask because of the mask mandate, Morse said, "It would be easy for him to get on a plane."

"I hope that this person is found and, if he is the perpetrator, he pleads guilty and doesn't draw this case out, which would cause so much pain for so many people." Morse said.

Laundrie Spotted in Alabama?

As the search continues to find Laundrie, several theories on social media suggested that he was spotted near the Walmart located on the Tillman's Corner, Alabama.

Following the information about the sighting of Laundrie in Tillman's Corner, a large police presence was spotted near the spot. However, the police discovered a dead body, which was unrelated to the search for Laundrie.

Several users even pointed at the possibility of Laundrie fleeing to Mexico from there. #BrianLaundrie is heading to #Mexico instead the #borderpatrol are #whipping #Haitians who have no home Our country is sick!! Bunch or murdering bullies #GABBYPETITO deserved better," tweeted a user.

"My prediction is #BrianLaundrie will be spotted and apprehended on the I-10 corridor between NOLA and the Texas Mexico border. Someone is going to see him and call cops. Truckstop waitress, trucker, fast food worker etc," wrote another.

"From FL, you take I-10 to TX. IF you fear cops know that, you enter through I-20 (or I-30), then turn south on I-45. #BrianLaundrie seeking an escape to Mexico has these options, & @txDPS needs to be on BOLO alert, the rest of this week! Justice for #GabbyPetito I-10 is the key!" expressed another.