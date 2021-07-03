'Faces in the Closet': Creepy TikTok Video Shows Face with Moving Eyes Inside Kid's Closet [VIDEO]

Over the last few weeks, a mysterious horror video titled "The Faces in the Closet" has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers baffled.

In the video, a little girl is seen running around a room in an apartment or house holding a box while wearing a mask over her head. Her face appears pixelated.

A woman, presumably the child's mother, then walks into the room. Her face is also pixelated. The camera then pans to an open closet in the room with giant faces stacked on top of each other.

While viewers might have missed the scary moment when the eyes of one of the heads moves and stares at the camera, the clip ends with slowed-down footage of the moment. Watch the video below:

Mysterious Origins of the Video

The clip was originally shared on TikTok by @horrorworld29. However, the account is no longer available on the platform. There are other versions of the video that have gone viral on TikTok with more than 7 million views since it was shared on the platform on June 8.

Fact-checking website Snopes tried to trace the origins of the clip by combing through multiple uploads of the clips and viewing thousands of comments from users. However, they could not pinpoint where the clip originated from.

A commenter on the YouTube video above mentioned that it might be from the 2005 Japanese horror flick, "Noroi: The Curse." The film is shot like a documentary but is scripted. The comment also received quite a few likes from other viewers. However, Snopes watched the film twice and could not find the moment from the viral video.

While some claimed the video was real and part of an age old "curse," the most popular theory from commenters was that it was simply a clip from a Japanese horror film. The manner in which the eyes of one of the heads moves is compared by a commenter to the way Thomas the Tank Engine's eyes moves, suggesting it was a special animatronic created for the purported film.