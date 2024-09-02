Fabrizio Longo: Audi Boss Killed in Horror 10,000ft Fall While Climbing Mountain in Italy

A top Audi executive and passionate mountain climber tragically plunged 10,000 feet to his death in a tragic accident near the Italian-Swiss border on Sunday, according to reports. Fabrizio Longo, 62, who heads Audi's operations in Italy, was climbing Cima Payer in the Adamello mountains of northern Italy when he fell near the summit, according to reports.

Longo had been director of Audi Italy since 2013, according to reports from several European news outlets. Rescue teams rushed to the accident scene after the horrifying incident was noticed by a fellow climber who quickly sought help. Longo was pronounced dead at the scene after an extensive search by a helicopter team.

The Big Fall to Death

The helicopter team found Longo's body about 700 feet down in a gorge. His remains were then transported to the nearby Italian town of Carisolo. Local authorities have launched an investigation into his death.

Longo, an experienced mountaineer, had reportedly been climbing a route equipped with fixed steel cables, ladders, and other aids, as reported by The Sun.

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners from the time news of his death was made public.

Illustrious Career

Born in Rimini in 1962, Longo held a degree in political science. He started his career in the automotive industry at Fiat in 1987, working in marketing before leading the Lancia brand in 2002.

Fifteen years later, he moved to Lancia, a competing Italian car manufacturer. Longo was also a prominent figure in the winter sports community.

The automotive executive was a regular visitor to the Adamello mountains and had emphasized the importance of safeguarding the region against environmental issues.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation issued a statement expressing their grief over his death.

Flavio Roda, the head of the federation, described Longo's death as "a terrible loss for the federation that has collaborated fruitfully with Longo for years."

"We join the family in this moment of great pain, and with the staff of Audi Italia," he said.