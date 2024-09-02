Mohamed Said: Slain Cop Heard Pleading for Life Before Being Shot in distressing video clip; Grieving Family Watches Footage in Court

The family of slain Melvindale Police Corporal Mohamed Said was forced to relive their trauma as bodycam footage of his final moments was shown in court. The video, which was presented during a hearing for the accused killer Michael Lopez, 44, captures a distressing scene where Said can be heard pleading for his life.

Said Begged Killer to Not Shoot

Daily Mail reported that in the footage from July, Said is heard calling out, "Stop running, stop, help help, I'll leave it," and "Don't shoot, I'll let you go," as he tries to de-escalate the situation. The media was restricted to using only the audio from the bodycam recording due to the graphic nature of the visuals.

Ahmed Said, the victim's brother, broke down in court while viewing the footage, visibly shaken as the sound of the gunshot echoed in the courtroom. After the trial, Ahmed described his brother's last moments, telling Fox News, "He was telling him not to shoot, 'I'll let you go, don't shoot.'"

Ahmed criticized the demeanor of Lopez, who appeared unfazed during the court proceedings. "He was laughing with someone next to him, like he hadn't done anything," Ahmed said. "He deserves the death penalty—so he feels the same pain."

Brother Demands Harsher Punishment for Killer

According to Michigan State Police Detective Sergeant Brittany Ellsworth, Lopez admitted to the crime. "He confessed that he fled from the scene after the officer tased him and shot him," Ellsworth stated. "He intentionally shot Said because he didn't want to go back to jail."

Ahmed Said has publicly advocated for severe punishment for those convicted of murdering law enforcement officers. "If someone kills an officer, they just go to jail with free rent and food," he told Fox News. "A death penalty would make everyone think twice."

He added that he listens to his brother's final radio calls each night before bed. "My brother was the heart of the family," Ahmed said. "He was killed, and we lost the heart. Right now, we're living without a heart."

Mohamed Said was the third officer killed within a month this summer. Hillsdale County Sheriff's Deputy William Butler was killed on June 27, and Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling died on June 22.