Sean Higgins: Drunk Driver Who Killed NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau and His Brother Sighs in Frustration as He Looks Emotionless Inside Courtroom

The suspected drunk driver who struck and killed NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew while they were biking in southern New Jersey on Thursday night appeared to sigh in frustration upon hearing that he would remain in jail until next week.

Sean Higgins, 43, who faces charges for the deaths of 31-year-old Johnny Gaudreau and his 29-year-old brother Matthew, made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon in Salem County. The judge ordered him to remain in custody until his next detention hearing, scheduled for September 5. Multiple charges, including drunk driving and homicide, have been slapped on Higgins who appeared to be unfazed after the tragedy.

Outrageous Gesture in Court

"Wait, so I'm here until Thursday?" Higgins asked Judge Michael J. Silvanio at one point during the court proceedings.

When the judge clarified that the standard 72-hour holding period was extended due to the holiday weekend, Higgins leaned back in his chair and exhaled deeply.

Higgins, who is facing two counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, remained emotionless as the judge described how he took the lives of the two brothers.

The Woodstown resident appeared remotely from jail, dressed in a dark-green jacket with velcro straps on the shoulders, his arms exposed. A bandage was visible on his wrist. Higgins had no family present in the courtroom for support, and he was represented by public defender Cody Dooley.

"Don't talk to anyone at the jail about your case," Dooley warned.

"I wouldn't talk about the case with anyone who isn't your attorney."

Higgins, who told police he'd downed 'five or six' beers before the fatal accident, told the judge that he plans to hire his own private attorney moving forward.

"When I do hire an attorney... I have very limited contact with anyone now, I don't have a phone, I can't really reach anybody... how do I get that process started?" he asked.

The judge advised Higgins to seek help from someone in the jail or to reach out to family and friends who might be able to assist him.

Family in Shock

The court session coincided with the time when the Gaudreau brothers were supposed to serve as groomsmen in their sister Katie's wedding, scheduled for Friday afternoon. The 1:45 p.m. ceremony at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Gloucester City was canceled due to the tragic events.

Adding to the heartbreak, it has come to light that Matthew's wife, Madeline, is pregnant and due to give birth to their first child in December.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were biking along County Route 551 in their hometown of Oldmans Township around 8 p.m. when Higgins hit them from behind with his black Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the New Jersey State Police.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The responding trooper reported detecting the smell of alcohol on Higgins' breath.

Higgins later admitted to drinking "five to six beers" before the tragic incident. Troopers said Higgins failed a field sobriety test.

In his mugshot, Higgins appeared glassy-eyed and somewhat dazed.

During an interview with police, Higgins explained that he was driving north in a Jeep Grand Cherokee behind a sedan and an SUV. He attempted to pass the slower-moving vehicles by moving into the southbound lanes, authorities said.

Higgins passed the sedan and tried to return to the northbound lanes when the SUV in front of him moved toward the center of the road to safely pass the bicyclists on the right.

Higgins then tried to overtake the SUV on the right and hit the brothers from behind, troopers said. He told police that he believed the SUV was blocking him from passing and that his alcohol consumption heightened his frustration and impatience.

The Gaudreau family issued a deeply emotional statement regarding the accident on Friday.

"Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, and brothers-in-law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends, but truly two amazing humans," relative Jim Gaudreau said in a statement to news station WBZ-TV.

"We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support, and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers. We ask for your continued respect and privacy during this very difficult period of grief."

Higgins resides with his wife and young daughters only five minutes from the crash scene, in a charming two-story gray weatherboard house with a sloped shingle roof.