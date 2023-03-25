F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers Casts to Meet Fans in South Korea; How to Watch Shooting Star Asia Tour

F4 Thailand Boys Over Flowers is one of the most popular Thai dramas of 2022. The hit mini-series captured the attention of domestic and international viewers with its unique storyline. The teen drama was a remake of the famous 2009 K-drama Boys Over Flowers, a television adaption of the Japanese manga series of the same name.

The lead cast members of F4 Thailand Boys Over Flowers -- Bright, Win, Dew, and Nani -- have been meeting and greetings their fans across Asia ever since the show became a big hit among drama lovers in and around Thailand. The young actors met their fans from various parts of the continent, including Japan and Singapore, through the Shooting Star Concert Asia Tour to thank them for their love and support.

The cast members are gearing up to meet and greet their fans in South Korea next month. GMM TV has announced a Seoul concert for the lead cast members of this hit mini-series in April. The event will take place in association with the global event organizer, MJ Tonz Entertainment.

The event organizers shared details about this upcoming concert through its social media pages. The live music show will be held at the YES24 LIVE HALL in Seoul in the first week of April. It will feature the performances of Bright, Win, Dew, and Nani.

Here is everything about the Shooting Star Asia Tour in Seoul, including the date, venue, ticket sales, and live streaming details.

Date and Venue

The musical event was scheduled to be held at the Kyung Hee University campus. The organizers also shared a post about it on their social media platforms.

Later, the organizers released an official statement about the venue change. The event organizers informed the venue change from the Kyung Hee University campus to the Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu.

The concert by F4 Thailand Boys Over Flowers casts will be held at the Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu on Sunday, April 2, at 5 pm KST.

Ticket Sales

The Shooting Star Asia Tour in Seoul tickets are available on the official websites of Ticketlink and Yes24 Ticket. The ticket sales began on March 14 at 8 pm KST. General tickets are available at KRW 249,000 (approximately US$ 192). The VIP Tickets are available at KRW 299000 (nearly US$ 231).

How to Watch Shooting Star Asia Concert in Seoul?

Music lovers from various parts of the world and F4 Thailand Boys Over Flowers fans can watch the live online performances of Bright, Win, Dew, and Nani at the Shooting Star Asia Tour in Seoul by purchasing live online streaming tickets from Ticketlink. The online streaming tickets will have certain benefits, like real-time streaming and a three-day replay offer.

The real-time streaming and three-day replay tickets are available at KRW 35,000 (approximately US$ 27). The live streaming kits with the live kit album are available at KRW 59,000, excluding shipping charges (around US$ 46). The live kit album is available at KRW 27,900 (approximately US$ 22).