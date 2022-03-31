What is Aphasia? Brain Condition That Has Forced Actor Bruce Willis to Give Up Acting Career

Bruce Willis is all set to give up his acting career as he is suffering from a not-so-known brain condition. According to reports, the famous Hollywood actor who rose to fame with his role as John McClane in the Die Hard franchise from 1988â€“2013), will retire from acting as the Pulp Fiction actor has been diagnosed with Aphasia.

The Last Man Standing star's family, his ex-wife Demi Moore and his current wife Emma Heming-Willis took to Instagram to announce his condition on Wednesday, revealing that the disorder is even impacting his cognitive abilities.

"With much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," Willis' family jointly stated in a release.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that," the statement further read.

Bruce Willis Turned 67 This Month

Willis celebrated his 67th birthday with his family on March 19, 2022. His wife Emma shared a slideshow of their cute pictures together. "I don't just love him, I really really like him #birthdayboy," Willis' wife captioned.

Bruce Willis' Birthday Video

What is Aphasia?

Aphasia is a condition which affects a person's ability to express, speak or understand a spoken language. It's a language disorder that can occur suddenly due to head injury or a stroke or develop slowly if a person has brain tumor or brain disease. It can also be triggered by Alzheimer's disease, according to the news agency Associated Press.

Who can be affected by Aphasia?

Aphasia condition mostly occurs in middle-aged or older people. However, it can also occur in children. America's National Aphasia Association has estimated that two million Americans are affected and almost 180,000 are diagnosed with Aphasia every year.

How Aphasia is treated?

Aphasia can be treated with speech therapy once the underlying cause is treated.