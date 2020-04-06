Hollywood actor Ezra Miller, who is set to reprise his role as Barry Alan in DC Comic's The Flash, was caught on camera trying to choke a female fan in Iceland. The 14-second clip went viral on Twitter and soon Miller was trending, albeit for the wrong reason.

Miller, who essayed the role of the superhero in DC Extended Universe's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), and Justice League (2017), will be seen in his first solo superhero movie The Flash, set to release in 2022.

Miller challenges the woman to a duel

The video clip, which appeared on Twitter on Sunday night, shows the 27-year-old star challenging a female fan to a duel. The incident took place at a local store in Iceland. It seems that the excited female fan, dressed in heavy winter clothing including a turtle-neck pullover and long coat approached Miller when he is heard saying, "Oh, you wanna fight? That's what you wanna do?"

Soon, Miller, dressed in a red long coat, grabs the fan by her neck and pushes her towards the aisle truck parked right behind her. However, things turn ugly when Miller, still choking the girl, gives her a swirl and throws her on the ground in front of the public. Shocked, the person who was recording the video, could be heard saying, "Woah, bro. Bro," before he ends the video.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower star has not reacted to the event so far. Whether the act was done in a playful manner or otherwise is unknown. However, the clip has certainly raked up a huge controversy for Miller.

Twitter goes crazy over Miller's antics

As soon as the clip went viral on Twitter, it attracted a lot of comments from users, who questioned the act. "ezra miller choked a teenager. wh*te people never fail to amaze me. all about ending toxic masculinity until they realize they can choke slam someone to the ground. she said it as a joke. & apparently ezra spit on people after this??? what the hell is going on," wrote a user.

"yeah a fan jokingly asked them to fight but theybher... like fr fr choked.there's a video here if u look up "ezra miller choke" it might be kind of disturbing though," wrote another.

"These people are like "to the girls who wanted Ezra Miller to choke them, he delivered, and now y'all are disgusted??" Like you realize he assaulted a woman right??? We meant get choked with consent," tweeted another user.

"Finding out ezra miller is no longer the white boy icon we saw him to be I WAS ROOTING FOR YOU EZRA," tweeted a fan of Miller.

"No matter what the reason, it is never alright to choke anyone deliberately. Not okay for Ezra Miller. Not okay for everyone-else," expressed another.