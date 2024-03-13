EXPOSED: Sharon Stone Finally Reveals Identity of Producer Who Pressured Her to Sexually Engage With Co-Star as She Also Names Actor

Sharon Stone has finally revealed the identity of the producer who coerced her into having sex with a co-star in a bid to get a "better" performance. The 66-year-old actress previously discussed the situation in her 2021 memoir, but she kept the identities private. However, she exposed both the producer and actor behind the sexual assault.

The star of "Basic Instinct" revealed that producer Robert Evans forced her to have sex with Billy Baldwin during the filming of her 1993 movie "Sliver." Evans, who died in 2019, oversaw production at Paramount for some of the biggest hits such as "The Godfather", "The Italian Job", "True Grit", and "The Great Gatsby".

Stone Cold Moment

Evans was also a producer on "Chinatown" and "The Cotton Club". Sharon starred in "Sliver" a year after her enormous success and rise to megastardom in the smash film "Basic Instinct."

"He called me to his office. He had these very low '70s, '80s couches, so I'm essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set," Stone said on the "Louis Theroux" podcast on Monday.

"And he's running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem."

Stone said that Evans believed that having intimate relations with Baldwin, who is now 61 and married to Chynna Phillips, would enhance their chemistry on screen and ultimately "save the movie."

"The real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f–k him and get things back on track," she said. "The real problem was I was such a tight arse."

Sharon expressed her frustration upon hearing his demand, thinking how he hadn't considered the list of actors she had recommended for Baldwin's role as Zeke Hawkins.

She found it disappointing that the film's executives expected her to transition from co-starring with Michael Douglas in "Basic Instinct" to working with Baldwin.

"I didn't have to f–k Michael Douglas," she said. "Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up.

"Now all of a sudden I'm in the 'I have to f–k-people' business."

Opening Her Heart Out

Sharon noted that despite falling below expectations, "Sliver" still managed to gross a significant $280 million at the box office. Stone first shared the uncomfortable situation in her 2021 memoir, "The Beauty of Living Twice," without naming Evans or Baldwin at the time.

"He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should f–k my co-star so that we could have on-screen chemistry," she wrote in the tome.

Sharon said that all she could think about was how the actor in question, whom they had insisted on hiring, "couldn't complete a single scene during the test."

"Now you think if I f–k him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody's that good in bed. I felt they could have just hired a co-star with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines."

The Oscar candidate wrote that she should be left "out of it" and that the movie producers can "f–k themselves."

"It was my job to act and I said so," she wrote.