Actress Sharon Stone says she struggled with ageing when she turned 40, but is now at peace with the issue. In an interview with Germany's Vogue magazine edition, the actress admitted there was a time where she really didn't "accept" her body, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"There was a point in my forties when I went into the bathroom with a bottle of wine, locked the door, and said, 'I won't get out until I can fully accept my body'," said the 62-year-old.

Loves her body more now

Meanwhile, Stone had previously admitted that she loves her body "so much more" now she is older. She said: "I like my body so much more. I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body - too this, too that."

Hated applying make-up

The actress says she hated when she had to apply loads of make-up for her role as Catherine Tramell in 1992's Basic Instinct.

She said: "When I got on Basic Instinct, they hired a make-up artist that put on pounds of make-up every day, and every day I went to my trailer and took the make-up off. But I wasn't allowed to choose my make-up artist, nor was my name (above the title) on the poster."