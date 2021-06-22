Italian TV Presenter Goes Viral After Exposing Crotch in 'Basic Instinct' Moment During Euro 2020 Broadcast [VIDEO]

Italian TV presenter Paola Ferrari went viral on social media recently after suffering a wardrobe malfunction reminiscent of an iconic scene from the 1992 film Basic Instinct.

Ferrari, who presents for Italian channel Rai, was wearing a long black dress with her legs crossed during the Euro 2020 broadcast. At one point, she uncrossed her legs, leaving little to the imagination of viewers who claimed she had gone commando.

After the clip went viral on social media, Ferrari, 60, started drawing comparisons with a similar scene from Basic Instinct, in which Sharon Stone uncrosses her legs during an interrogation to reveal she was not wearing any underwear. Watch the clip below:

Ferrari Denies Going Commando, Says She Was Wearing Underwear

Ferrari refuted claims that she was not wearing any underwear, adding that she prefers to "protect [her] health and hygiene."

"It has gone viral, they are using more VAR (for this) than on the field at the European Championships," Ferrari joked about social media users pausing and replaying the video over and over again. "It happened but it's nothing serious."

Some viewers even claimed Ferrari had a butterfly tattoo on an intimate area. However, Ferrari shut down the tattoo speculation as well. "'I can assure you that I do not have a tattooed butterfly, I do not fly so high," she said.

"It's a bit of a stretch, as she is one of the sexiest women in the world," Ferrari said about being compared to Basic Instinct's Sharon Stone.

"In short, the viral video seems a bit exaggerated, I presented two evenings WITH pants," she added. "Sharon Stone was not wearing underwear in that scene. I, on the other hand, prefer to protect health and hygiene."

This is not the first time a TV presenter has been accused of going commando. In 2017, a Spanish TV presenter Eloisa Gonzalez was wearing a high-cut dress when a gust of wind exposed her crotch during a New Year's Eve countdown. She later claimed she was wearing underwear as well as stockings.