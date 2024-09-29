Explicit Tapes of a High-profile Celebrity at Diddy's Parties 'Being Sold" Could Destroy Many Hollywood Careers, Lawyer Reveals

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing new legal troubles, with claims that a high-profile celebrity was involved in explicit acts at his Atlanta home. Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, the attorney representing one of Diddy's accusers, recently revealed that she was contacted about the sale of a videotape involving someone reportedly "more high-profile" than Diddy. The revelation has sparked speculation that the leak of these tapes could have devastating effects, potentially ending careers across the entertainment industry.

The lawyer spoke about the situation during an interview, stating that tapes are being shopped around in Hollywood. Mitchell-Kidd said, "There have been tapes circulating around Hollywood, being sold, but it's unclear if the celebrity was a victim or just a party attendee." The attorney added that the person in the video might not have been aware they were being filmed.

Tapes Linked to Diddy Sold in Hollywood

The attorney revealed that while several tapes are circulating, one specific video stands out due to its explicit nature. Mitchell-Kidd stated that the footage in question was recorded at Diddy's Atlanta home, adding, "The person involved didn't appear to be aware of the camera, and it's clear that the video is pornographic."

The claim comes as new allegations arise about Diddy's involvement in disturbing activities. The music mogul, who remains jailed, is accused of hosting wild parties involving drugs and coercive sexual behavior. Explicit videos linked to these events have reportedly surfaced on the dark web. These leaked tapes could have significant consequences for many who were once part of Diddy's inner circle.

Diddy Accused of Assault

The attorney also discussed her client's allegations against Diddy. The victim, who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Diddy in 2018, claims she escaped after feeling dizzy from a drink. According to the lawyer, the victim says Diddy assaulted her with an object and forced another man to participate while he watched.

As the scandal surrounding Diddy grows, internet investigators have started revisiting old interviews to see if any hidden secrets were mentioned. Celebrities rumored to have attended Diddy's infamous parties include Ashton Kutcher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and many more.

Diddy Refuses Plea Deal

In another development, Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has announced that the rapper will not accept a plea deal. Despite having his bail denied twice, Diddy remains determined to prove his innocence. Agnifilo stated that his client sees no reason to take a plea deal, even if one is offered, and plans to testify in court to present his side of the story.

According to Agnifilo, Diddy believes he is facing unfair treatment by the government. The attorney added, "Diddy says he's innocent, and he plans to use this case to inspire others who feel persecuted by the system."

As the trial looms, the entertainment industry is bracing for what could be a scandal with far-reaching consequences. The fate of many careers may depend on what happens next.