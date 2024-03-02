Who Is Hieke Konings? Playboy Model Claims She Kissed Leonardo DiCaprio in Club and the Actor Has Weird Bedroom Habits

A Playboy model has cast doubt on Leonardo DiCaprio after they reportedly shared a kiss during a night out in Los Angeles. Hieke Konings, 22, claims that she kissed the 49-year-old Hollywood star at an exclusive nightclub but slammed him as being "too weird and too old." Konings also claimed that the moment was "not the best".

Appearing on the cover of the Dutch edition of Playboy, she recalled the night she encountered the actor, the Daily Mail reported. She also said that DiCaprio has questionable bedroom habits, such as wearing headphones while having sex, the outlet reported. She claims that she was invited to DiCaprio's home but she declined.

Kissing DiCaprio and Turning Him Down

Konings during the interview recalled: "It was in a secret club in LA, one where you only get in by invitation. I saw him sitting there in his black hoodie and black cap and we made eye contact."

She detailed the encounter with the Oscar-winning actor, describing how Leo's manager brought her over to the star's table, stating, "Leo wants to talk to you."

Konings then grabbed the opportunity to address Leo's well-known pattern of dating models under the age of 25, to which the Titanic star confessed he was 'guilty.'

The two shared a kiss, but Konings described it as average, saying, "It was okay, but definitely not the best I've had."

She was subsequently invited to accompany the star of "Killers Of The Flower Moon" back to his home, but she declined the offer.

Konings said, "He reacted very shocked. Of course he wasn't used to it. When I said I didn't know him well enough, he responded sweetly. I respect that."

However, she added: "Whereupon he turned to another girl and took her home."

Hieke mentioned that while she did not have sex with DiCaprio, she knew several friends who had spent the night with him. Those friends claimed that he had some unusual preferences in the bedroom.

"One friend said he kept his earphones in during sex because he didn't want to hear her. And another said he even put a pillow on her head," Konings said.

The blonde beauty then said: "No, Leo is too weird and too old."

Leo Debunks Claims

The Daily Mail reported that the outlet contacted representatives for DiCaprio for comment. A source told the outlet, "Leo has insisted he has never met this lady."

DiCaprio has become the subject of many dating jokes and has faced criticism for seemingly avoiding relationships with women over the age of 25.

Two years after the release of Titanic, the actor, who was 24 at the time, started dating then-18-year-old supermodel Gisele Bundchen, the future ex-wife of NFL legend Tom Brady. They split in 2004 when Gisele was 23.

In 2005, DiCaprio embarked on another five-year romance with supermodel Bar Refaeli, who was 20 when they began their relationship.

However, when Bar turned 25 in 2010, the couple parted ways, marking the beginning of a perceived dating pattern that persisted for the next 13 years.

After a decade in two long-term relationships, DiCaprio had a series of brief flings with well-known women, all of whom were under 25.

In 2011, he notably dated Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, who was 23 at the time.

In 2012, he started a relationship with 22-year-old model Erin Heatherton, which lasted only a few months.

DiCaprio then moved on to another 22-year-old, German model Toni Garrn, with whom he ended the relationship after she turned 24 in 2014.

In 2015, he dated Baywatch beauty Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time, but the relationship ended before she turned 26. He then entered another relationship in 2016 with actress Nina Agdal, who was 24 at the start, and it ended two years later when Nina was 25.

In 2018, DiCaprio developed a connection with model Camila Morrone when he was 43, and she was just 20.

For a while, it appeared as if DiCaprio had settled down, but just one month after Camila turned 25, their romantic tale came to an end. He returned to his previous dating habits, being seen with various young models, including Victoria Lamas, 25, and 19-year-old Eden Polani.

DiCaprio is currently believed to be in a relationship with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, after first being linked in August 2023, when they were seen enjoying ice cream in Santa Barbara.

The couple was also seen together in early September, partying, dancing, and sharing kisses in Ibiza. Although they have not officially confirmed their relationship, sources suggest that Leo is now exclusively dating her, as she possesses "all of the qualities he looks for in a partner."