Red Bull Suspends Christian Hornor's Sexting Accuser Female Colleague in Dramatic Move as F1 Boss is Seen Without Wife Geri Halliwell in Saudi Arabia

The female employee who accused Christian Horner of sexting her has been dramatically suspended by Red Bull according to reports. Meanwhile, the F1 boss appeared in Saudi Arabia without his wife Geri Halliwell before the Grand Prix this weekend, the Dail Mail reported. The unnamed female staff member was still working as recently as this week.

The female staff member accused the Red Bull team head of "coercive behavior," an allegation which he was cleared of in an internal inquiry conducted by the team's parent company in Salzburg last Wednesday. According to the outlet, her suspension from duties at the Milton Keynes factory is directly linked to the investigation's findings.

Suspended for Complaining

"We are unable to comment on an internal employee matter," a spokesman for Red Bull told the Daily Mail. The inquiry head 60 hours of evidence and culminated in a 150-page report by a London QC.

Horner, the 50-year-old husband of former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, is currently in Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Grand Prix and is expected to address the media later on Thursday.

Christian Horner has pledged to continue his $10 million-a-year job, despite an email emerging last week that contained suggestive sexual messages allegedly exchanged between him and the woman involved.

She still has the option to appeal the inquiry's findings. The opportunity to do so remains open for five days from the time official legal letters were served to both parties, presumed to be either Monday or Tuesday of this week.

Last week, Red Bull's GmbH came up with a statement in anticipation of the letters saying: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

"The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and, therefore, we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

Twist after Twist

Today's surprising development follows reports that Halliwell has allegedly demanded her husband cut ties with the female colleague and wants the woman to be removed from the situation.

Halliwell made an uncomfortable display of support for her embattled husband at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday.

The couple was photographed kissing and hugging in front of the cameras before Max Verstappen secured victory for Red Bull.

There were also reports in The Times suggesting that the female colleague had until yesterday to file an appeal against the decision to clear Horner of controlling behavior.

Despite the ongoing scandal, the duo has continued working together, and insiders suggest that the current "status quo" could not continue, indicating that either the woman or Horner may have to leave.

Today, Red Bull's team principal was seen engaged in serious discussions with a colleague in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, amid increasing pressure on his position.

Horner has faced public criticism from Max Verstappen's father, Jos, with the two seen having a heated exchange last week.

Although Halliwell showed solidarity with her husband over the weekend, sources claim that the pop star wants the female employee "out of the picture."