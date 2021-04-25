EXO's Chen Holds Daughter's First Birthday Party at Luxury Hotel in Seoul, Takes Time off Military

EXO's Chen celebrated the first birthday of his only daughter at a luxury hotel in Seoul, in the presence of his family. Chen is said to have taken time off from his military service and arranged a grand party for his daughter. It is said to be a Korean traditional themed party named doljanchi.

Sports Kyunghyang reported that all family members of Chen and his wife were present during the celebration that was held at The Shilla Hotel in Seoul. Reports claim that Chen and his wife were wearing hanbok on the occasion.

Chen Marriage, Arrival of Daughter

Chen, who is currently serving in the military, is said to have used his holidays to make his daughter's birthday a grand affair. Chen enlisted as an active duty soldier on October 26, 2020. The news of Chen's marriage came as a shocker to his fans and the singer had to face a lot of hate messages.

Kim Jongdae, popularly known as Chen, had announced his marriage to a non-celebrity on January 13, 2020. But along with the news of marriage, speculations of Chen's girlfriend being pregnant also started making rounds. This shocked fans who demanded a clarification in this regard. Thus Chen wrote a handwritten apology to his fans for delayed announcement. He wrote that he was nervous to share the news. He wrote: "I have a girlfriend I want to spend the rest of my life with."

Referring to wife's pregnancy, the Everytime singer stated that a blessing had come their way and he cannot lose any more time thinking about when or how (he) should announce this. "I'm worried I might hurt you with poor wording, but I want to firstly apologize to everyone who's waited for all this time. I also want to express my apologies to EXO-L who must have been very surprised and taken aback by the sudden news," Chen had said.

The couple welcomed their first child in April 2020 and Chen promised to become a good father to his daughter. "I promise to protect my daughter from any harm and hatred," Chen had said. By then Chen's fans called EXO-Ls had accepted the fact and had welcomed his daughter with warm greetings.

Currently, fans have taken to social media to wish Chen's daughter a very happy birthday. Fans are also trending #WeLoveYouChen on twitter. However, no details about Chen's wife and daughter including their names are known yet. Attacking those who are posting negative comments about Chen and his family, the singer's fans are also trending #ApologizeToChen on twitter.