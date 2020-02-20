EXO's Chen wrote a letter to his fans seeking apology after the news of his fiancée's pregnancy broke. Chen of the "Everytime I See You" fame shared a handwritten letter on February 19 telling his fans that he was sincerely sorry.
Chen wrote:
The news of Chen's Fiancées pregnancy broke on January 13. His agency SM Entertainment confirmed that the singer will be marrying his fiancée soon. Expressing himself clearly, Chen said, "I have a girlfriend, who I want to share the rest of my life with. I didn't want to take more time, so decided to take the courage."
SM Entertainment also confirmed the news and said, "Chen met a very precious person and the two will get married. The bride is not a celebrity and the wedding ceremony will be done privately," reported South China Morning Post. However, the agency nor the singer specified the date of the wedding.
Chen will get married to his girlfriend soon
Kim Jong-dae popularly known as Chen, Exo's lead vocalist will get married to his non-celebrity girlfriend soon. The 27-year-old Chen who made his debut with EXO in 2012 released their album 'Obsession' recently. Chen is well known for his rendition of "Everytime I see You" with Punch from the popular series starring Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo. Chen's track for television dramas, "Best Luck" for 'It's Okay, That's Love' also became quite popular.
Apart from EXO's albums, Chen has also released two extended plays titled, 'April and the Flower' and 'Dear My Dear' in 2019. He has also been a part of drama 'EXO Next Door' and variety shows including 'King of Mask Singer and 'Travel Without Manager'. Despite being a popular singer, Chen pursued advertisement media MBA program at Hanyang Cyber University. He started the course in 2017.