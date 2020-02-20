EXO's Chen wrote a letter to his fans seeking apology after the news of his fiancée's pregnancy broke. Chen of the "Everytime I See You" fame shared a handwritten letter on February 19 telling his fans that he was sincerely sorry.

Chen wrote:

"Hello. This is Chen. After worrying a lot about how I should express my feelings, it's taken me until now to write to EXO-L. I'm worried I might hurt you with poor wording, but I want to firstly apologize to everyone who's waited for all this time. I also want to express my apologies to EXO-L who must have been very surprised and taken aback by the sudden news. When I first wrote the letter, it was my first time experiencing something like that too, so I worried a lot about what I should say to EXO-L, who've been together with me. Still, I wrote a letter because I thought I needed to tell all of you first personally... but I was really sad to see people were hurt and ashamed by my clumsy and lacking words that didn't express my feelings correctly. I'm not sure if my feelings were conveyed well enough, but I want to sincerely thank everyone who has given me love and support. I am here today because of all of you. I also want to apologize for writing this letter so late. I'll be sure to show a side of me that works hard in the future. Thank you."

The news of Chen's Fiancées pregnancy broke on January 13. His agency SM Entertainment confirmed that the singer will be marrying his fiancée soon. Expressing himself clearly, Chen said, "I have a girlfriend, who I want to share the rest of my life with. I didn't want to take more time, so decided to take the courage."

SM Entertainment also confirmed the news and said, "Chen met a very precious person and the two will get married. The bride is not a celebrity and the wedding ceremony will be done privately," reported South China Morning Post. However, the agency nor the singer specified the date of the wedding.

Chen will get married to his girlfriend soon

Kim Jong-dae popularly known as Chen, Exo's lead vocalist will get married to his non-celebrity girlfriend soon. The 27-year-old Chen who made his debut with EXO in 2012 released their album 'Obsession' recently. Chen is well known for his rendition of "Everytime I see You" with Punch from the popular series starring Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo. Chen's track for television dramas, "Best Luck" for 'It's Okay, That's Love' also became quite popular.

Apart from EXO's albums, Chen has also released two extended plays titled, 'April and the Flower' and 'Dear My Dear' in 2019. He has also been a part of drama 'EXO Next Door' and variety shows including 'King of Mask Singer and 'Travel Without Manager'. Despite being a popular singer, Chen pursued advertisement media MBA program at Hanyang Cyber University. He started the course in 2017.