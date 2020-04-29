After the controversy around marriage, for EXO's Chen and his wife today proved to be a great day as the couple welcomed their first child today. Chen has become a father of a daughter and fans have expressed immense support with a promise to protect the child from any harm and hatred.

Chen in January had announced that he was going to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend and also had said that she was pregnant. This had created a huge ruckus as some of the EXO fans and most of the anti-EXO fans demanded that he should be removed from the group. But the singer made an official announcement and apologized to his fans for not informing them about his relationship status earlier.

Chen's wife gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Cheongdam

The news of Chen becoming a father was broken on Financial News that published an article stating Chen's wife gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in the neighbourhood of Cheongdam in Gangnam District. Chen's agency SM Entertainment, the news is true and the baby was born today, ie, April 29. Kim Jong Dae popularly known as Chen has received overwhelming responses from other celebrities including Jeff Benjamin too who have congratulated the K-pop singer on being the father.

Chen's fans congratulated him on this happy occasion and wrote: "Dear EXOLs. We have now a new member in our family, so let's celebrate #Chen's daughter and #EXO princess! This is a happy day Confetti ballSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes. Fans of Chen are trending hashtags including #ChenIsFather, #WelcomEXOPrincess and #CongratulationsCHEN to show their support t their favourite singer.

Another user wrote: "Will never forget about this queen, and the celebration to be hold every 29th of this month! may this world be good and fun for our 1st princess. congratulations daddy jongdae!"

Chen had addressed his fans through a handwritten letter

Another user tweeted: "Jongdae's daughter will grow up receiving so much love from her parents, exo uncles, and so many EXO-Ls who are so excited to be her aunt. CONGRATULATIONS JONGDAE, YOU'RE GOING TO BE THE BESTEST DAD!"

Earlier making the announcement Chen had addressed his fans through a handwritten letter that stated: "Hello, this is Chen. I'm writing because I have something to tell you. I don't know how to start and I am very nervous to break the news. But I wanted to be the first to tell my fans, who showed love and support for me. I have a girlfriend who I want to spend the rest of my life with. At first, I was worried about the consequences of my decision. But I was discussing it with the label and the members on how to deliver this, so you won't be surprised out of the blue. But then I was graced with good news. Now that I couldn't do what I have been planning with my label and members, I worked up my courage, though I am not fully prepared. I couldn't hold it any longer."