Excitement Builds as Met Gala 2024 Nears: Check Date, Theme, Attendees, and Other Details Here

Everyone knows Met Gala is one of the most prestigious fashion event and social gathering attended by top celebrities from Hollywood, and rest of the world. As the Met Gala 2024 approaches, anticipation mounts among fans eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved stars strutting down the red carpet. Scheduled for May 6, the event, hosted by Vogue for the fourth consecutive year, promises an evening of glamour and high fashion.

Gwendoline Christie, renowned for her role in Game of Thrones, is set to take the stage as the host for the evening. The guest list boasts a diverse array of celebrities and performers, all expected to embrace the gala's theme with their unique interpretations.

Theme Unveiled: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"

The theme for the Met Gala 2024 has been unveiled as "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," echoing the enchanting allure of the iconic tale. With a dress code dubbed "The Garden of Time," inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story, attendees are poised to showcase their sartorial prowess. This theme draws inspiration from the latest spring collection at the Costume Institute, set to be exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 10 to September 2, 2024. Featuring a stunning array of 250 outfits, including rare pieces never before seen by the public, the exhibition will utilize innovative animation techniques, including computer-generated imagery and artificial intelligence, to offer a unique viewing experience.

Star-Studded Co-Chairs and Honorary Chairs

Leading the charge as co-chairs for this year's Met Gala are Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Vogue's Anna Wintour. Joining them as honorary chairs are TikTok CEO Shou Chew and Jonathan Anderson.

A Glance at the Guest List

The highly speculated guest list for the Met Gala 2024 is teeming with A-list names. From Kim Kardashian to Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Ben Affleck, Elsa Pataky, Taylor Russell, Jamie Dornan, Greta Lee, and Josh O'Connor, the event promises to be a star-studded affair.

Rumors Swirl About Potential Attendees

Adding to the excitement are rumors surrounding the attendance of power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, alongside Lauren Sanchez, Caitlin Clark, Sam Altman, and Jeff Bezos. However, one notable absence will be Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who, due to a packed filming schedule, will miss this year's gala. Despite her absence, Chopra Jonas expressed her eagerness for the event, emphasizing her love for witnessing the creativity on display.

Meanwhile, actor Tom Holland may also skip the gala due to commitments with his London production of 'Romeo and Juliet,' which is entering its final week of rehearsals.

With anticipation reaching a fever pitch, all eyes are on the Met Gala 2024, where fashion, celebrity, and creativity converge in a dazzling spectacle.