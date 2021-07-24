Excessive Masturbation Leaves Man With Brain Stroke; Suffers Headache and Vomiting Post Ejaculation

A 51-year-old Japanese man suffered a massive stroke moments after he ejaculated following a masturbation session. The case of the man, whose name was not revealed, was published in the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease.

As per the NHS, "a subarachnoid haemorrhage sometimes happens during physical effort or straining, such as coughing, going to the toilet, lifting something heavy or having sex."

Man Suffered Headache and Vomiting Post Climax

The Daily Mail stated that the man, who was single, masturbates multiple times in a day. According to the doctors, on the fateful day moments after ejaculating, the right-handed man immediately started experiencing painful 'thunderclap' headaches and started vomiting.

Startled over his condition, the man immediately rushed himself to Nagoya City University Hospital, where the doctors found him disoriented and suffering from low blood pressure.

Following the CT scan on his brain, the doctors found that the man had suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage, a life-threatening type of stroke that was caused by a blood vessel in his brain rupturing, the outlet reported. He was finally discharged from the hospital after two-weeks.

Does Masturbation Cause Brain Stroke?

The case report titled, "Development of Internal Carotid Artery Dissection During Masturbation", did not offer any explanation for the stroke suffered by the man post masturbation.

"Sexual intercourse is known as one of the daily activities triggering spontaneous cervicocephalic artery dissection (sCAD), however, it has been unclear if masturbation can trigger the development of sCAD," said Dr Masahiro Oomura and his colleagues who published the paper.

The report further stated that the dissection of the left internal carotid artery was evident on the 9th day of hospitalization and the man was treated with stenting and coiling.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dr Daniel Walsh, a consultant cerebrovascular neurosurgeon at King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said that the ruptured aneurysm which caused the patient's stroke is thought to be linked with a sudden increase in blood pressure.

"This is 'something characteristic' in sexual activity. Sexual activity of various kinds, including masturbation, has been linked to between 3.8 per cent and 14 per cent of all subarachnoid haemorrhage cases," he said. The doctor further added that taking drugs like Viagra or cocaine during sex can increase the risk of having this type of stroke.