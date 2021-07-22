Chicago Ex-Marine Punches Autistic Black Teen in Racist Attack; Says 'White People Built This Country'

A 19-year-old Autistic black boy was assaulted and subjected to racial abuse by an ex-marine in the bathroom of Pete's Fresh Market grocery store on Near West Side. Philipp T Jordt was charged with hate crime for assaulting the teen and an off duty-Chicago police officer.

Jordt's bail was set at $150,000, which means he must post 10% in order to be released with electronic monitoring. His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

Victim's Grandmother Witnessed the Racial Abuse

According to Chicago Tribune, Jordt was standing outside a urinal in the store when he started hurling racial slurs at the autistic black teen who was washing his hands. Assistant State's Attorney Darryl Auguste said that the ex-marine told the boy, "White people built this country."

It was also reported that Jordt allegedly not only prevented the teen from leaving the bathroom and but also punched him in the stomach while continuing to hurl racial slurs. While trying to escape from the bathroom and the assault, the black teen punched Jordt once.

Footage from surveillance video revealed that the ex-marine also followed the boy out of the bathroom and continuing to blow punches, although he didn't make contact, according to Auguste. The outlet reported that the victim's grandmother who was waiting for him outside the bathroom heard the racial slurs being said by Jordt.

Auguste further revealed that when one of the off-duty Chicago police officers escorted Jordt out of the store she too was racially abused.

Jordt Was Discharged From the Marines Under "Other Conditions"

Commenting on Jordt's statement, 'white people built this country' Judge John Lyke said, "I'm quite certain there are a lot of African Americans who would beg to differ with that."

According to the outlet, Jordt admitted to being intoxicated after officers placed him in custody. "What I've heard growing up is that alcohol is a truth serum," Lyke said. "It tends to expose who you are."

Justifying his actions, Jordt allegedly said that he does not have a problem with all Black people, but just with a certain few when they act a certain way. The Judge also stated that Jordt was discharged from the Marines under "other conditions," meaning he was neither honorably nor dishonorably discharged.