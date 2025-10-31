Ex-Prince Andrew Once Had 40 Sex Workers Brought to His Luxury Hotel in Thailand on Taxpayer-Funded Trip, Biographer Claims

Disgraced Prince Andrew allegedly once arranged for around 40 sex workers to be brought to his luxury hotel in Thailand during an official visit funded by taxpayers, according to claims made by his biographer. Andrew was officially stripped of his royal titles on Thursday and forced to leave his royal residence in a major public downfall.

It has now emerged that the ex-Prince allegedly spent four days with those prostitutes during the trip, according to royal historian and author Andrew Lownie. "There was a famous trip to Thailand — for the birthday celebrations of the King," Lownie told the Daily Mail's "Deep Dive: The Fall of the House of York" podcast.

Sex Addict Former Royal

"Andrew is representing his country and insists on staying in a five-star hotel rather than the embassy, which he always did," Lownie said, adding, "Andrew had 40 prostitutes brought in the space of four days. This was all enabled by diplomats and others."

Lownie said that several sources — including a member of Thailand's royal family — had confirmed the allegation.

The trip was reportedly one of several occasions in the early 2000s when Andrew took advantage of taxpayer-funded travel while serving as the UK's Trade Envoy. "In 2001, Andrew is 41, he's having his midlife crisis and he basically starts chasing lots and lots of women," Lownie said.

"He uses the excuse of his role as Trade Envoy, paid for by the taxpayer, to go off on these trips," he continued.

"He always puts in two weeks of 'private time.' So, we pay for his holiday and then he goes off and does things."

Disgrace for His Family and Country

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday that King Charles had begun the official process to remove Andrew's title of "Prince" and had formally ordered him to move out of Royal Lodge. Lownie said that beyond the sexual allegations, his main concern about Andrew's time as Trade Envoy was the way he allegedly used the role to advance his personal business interests.

He also urged the National Archives to make public the files related to Andrew's tenure, claiming there has been "a conspiracy of silence" surrounding the disgraced royal.

"Andrew was sending a list of people he wanted to meet for his own personal business interests," the historian claimed.

"Or the interests of a man called David Rowlands, with whom he was in a business partnership.

"For example, Andrew was able to push through a banking license for Rowlands in the Middle East. He shoehorned in a meeting in China for Rowlands, who wanted to develop business there.

"All the files from his time as Trade Envoy between 2001 and 2011 remain closed. They should be in the National Archive.

"They remain closed and that is part of the conspiracy of silence around Andrew that we need to break."