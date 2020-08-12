Former AOA member Kwon Mina has deactivated her Instagram account after posting an apology letter. Mina had recently posted an image of her slashed wrist covered with blood, making her fans concerned. She was recently discharged from the hospital and her agency Woorie Actors said that the singer was recuperating in her mother's house.

Mina's self harm posts since June 2020 as well as pictures and accusations against her former team AOA had led to team member Jimin leaving the group and entertainment industry. Current member of the group Seolhyun is also facing hate comments online.

Apart from bullying by Jimin, Mina had accused her former agency FNC Entertainment of not paying her properly, and not treating her well. Now Mina has apologized for her behavior and deactivated her Instagram account.

Meeting With FNC Entertainment CEO

Mina, in her last Insagram post, updated her fans about her health. She also spoke of her meeting with the FNC Entertainment CEO. "I met with CEO Han Sung Ho today. I could feel his sincerity and I regret having everything turn out like this" Mina wrote. She ended her post with an apology and said, "I am sorry."

FNC had earlier put up a post seeking early recovery and happiness of Mina following the singer's self harm post. "We truly hope that Kwon Mina, who is having the hardest time, will quickly regain her health," said FNC statement.

Mina's last Instagram post also stated that she was sorry for letting everyone down when they were cheering on for her. She said that she really loved her agency FNC and her team AOA and that was why it was difficult for her to let it go after she decided to call it quits.

"To all those who were shocked by that photo, I'd like to sincerely apologize," Mina said. Further, she also extended her apology to AOA fans who were having a difficult time because of her accusations against the AOA team members. "To the fans of AOA who are struggling because of me, I'm really sorry... I'll reflect upon my actions and receive treatment so that this never happens again... I'm really sorry," Mina said before deactivating her IG account.