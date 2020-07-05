Former AOA member Kwon Mina accusing senior singer Jimin of bullying has cost the latter her career. FNC, representing Jimin has confirmed that the singer will quit her group AOA as well as leave the industry, following various accusations made by Mina.

"First of all, we apologize for causing concerns to many people regarding the recent controversy surrounding our artist Jimin. Jimin has decided to leave AOA and the entertainment industry," FNC Entertainment stated. It also said that the agency was really sorry for the way they managed their artistes and promised to do better in the future.

On July 3, Mina had taken to Instagram and had published her first post regarding the harassment she had to go through as a member of AOA due to Jimin. However, she had not named Jimin in her post but referred to her as unnie (like an elder sister). But the description was clear and reports and fans interpreted Mina's Post was pointing out at Jimin.

Jimin's Apology to Mina

Later on July 4, Jimin also put up a post after her Instagram account started flooding with hate messages for bullying Mina. Jimin apologized to Mina publicly in her post. "I was lacking while leading my team, it was all my mistakes. I feel regretful and guilty that during the time we were together, I was not able to understand Mina, and I don't think I was looking out for her, I was careless," Jimin had said.

The singer had also said that her mindset of making sure to show people only their good side made her lack in terms of humanity, explaining her reason for being harsh on Mina.

Earlier Mina had said in her IG post that Jimin had harassed her even when her father, who was suffering from cancer, was on his death bed. Mina couldn't give her father any time even when he was asking for her in his last moments. Jimin is said to have scolded Mina for crying when she heard about her father's condition. Jimin had warned Mina against causing harm to the team and its schedules.

What Affected Mina's Mental, Physical Heath?

Thus Mina had started taking medicine, anti-depressants so that she can sleep and then take part in the team's activities without any disturbance. This affected Mina's physical as well as mental health a lot. The harassment increased and forced Mina to leave AOA, the team she had loved a lot. This had taken a toll on Mina who also tried to take her life on a number of occasions. Mina showed the cuts on her hands as proof of the same.

Following all this, Jimin was trolled and her agency FNC was also criticized badly. However, FNC did not react immediately. But after speaking to the singer and following her apology to Mina, the agency announced that the singer was withdrawing from AOA and that she will also leave the entertainment industry. Jimin had led the team AOA that debuted in 2012. However, Jimin has not reacted about the news of her leaving the group and the industry, so far.