A Playboymodel, who was allegedly forced by Southwest Airlines to cover her low-cut top in order to fly, has hit back at the airline with a raunchy photoshoot in lingerie on a private plane. Eve J. Marie stripped down to her underwear showing off her curves inside the cockpit of a private jet which she calls a revenge against Southwest Airlines for boob-shaming her a couple of months back.

Marie was, reportedly, threatened to be removed from a Southwest flight by the cabin crew as she allegedly broke the dress code policy of the airline. Marie has been posting the set of photos on Instagram over the past few days, which are earning accolades form thousands of her fans.

Bold Reply

Marie, 26, decided to showcase her curvy body to flip off the airline after being "humiliated and embarrassed" by a flight attendant who, during a flight in November, tried to boot her off the aircraft for wearing a low-cut top. Marie was travelling from Dallas, Texas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma, with her seven-year-old son.

Another flight attendant gave her a sweater and said she could only stay on the flight if she covered herself for the rest of the journey. She at that time decided to accept the demands of the airlines to avoid being thrown out. "When they threatened to remove me off the plane if I didn't have a change of clothes, I felt completely humiliated, embarrassed and highly offended," she had told Jam Press at that time.

She boarded the plane wearing a skin-tight leopard-print jumpsuit with a plunging neckline that accentuated her copious cleavage. "I felt like the other women on the plane were judging me based on my attire and they were saying my breasts are too large. Well, that's something I can't help," she had reportedly said at that time sharing her ordeal on Instagram stories.

Raising the Temperature

However, she has decided to hit back at the airline and recently hired a private jet to shoot a set of racy photos which she has been posting on her Instagram account lately. The steamy photos show Marie in showing off her curves in lacy blue underwear.

In one of the posts, from January 15, Marie can be seen kneeling over plane seats, while in another she stands in the middle of the aisle. "You coming aboard this jet?" she captioned the photos.

In another saucy photograph, she captions: "Sit back, relax, and enjoy this ride," a scantily clad Marie captioned one of her mile-high hot shots. In a February 1 Instagram post, Marie is seen placing her hand near the jet window and focusing on her bikini-clad behind.

Marie's sexy body in the friendly skies immediately caught the eyes of her over 228,000 Instagram fans, with comments pouring in from all corners. "Now that's what a in flight snack should look like. Gorgeous," one of her fans wrote.

"It's going to be a bumpy ride," another fan commented. The airline, however, continues to go by its policies. Southwest Airlines mentions online that it "may, in its sole discretion, refuse to transport, or may remove from an aircraft at any point," as part of its flying policy.