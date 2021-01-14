Racing driver turned porn star Renee Gracie has been banned by Instagram after posting a spate of raunchy photographs on the social media platform. Gracie, 26, claimed the social media site had deactivated her account and she was being censored. The Australian hotbod had apparently posted a link to her OnlyFans site on Instagram, following which her account was blocked.

Gracie regularly posts her steamy photographs on her OnlyFans and boasts a huge fan base. However, this isn't the first time that she has landed in trouble. Gracie has earlier faced troubles too with Instagram community guidelines where she said her pics kept on getting deleted on the social media app.

Too Hot for Her Fans

Gracie, who created history by becoming the first-ever full-time female Supercars driver, said that she has been banned by Instagram although she followed rules on her account and even removed a link to her OnlyFans site. Although Instagram hasn't said anything about banning Gracie it is being assumed that the decision was taken because of the OnlyFans link she had posted on the social media platform.

A search for the ex-OnlyFans queen's Instagram account since Wednesday has been redirecting her fans to a page that says "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram."

According to a report in Daily Mail Australia, Gracie, who had 750,000 Instagram followers before her forced pit stop, said, "I just woke up and I can't log in. They (Instagram) haven't given me any reason which I think is the hardest thing (to deal with).

She has also pleaded innocence by stating that her raunchy photos were no worse than bikini models — even adding she had taken extra care to be vigilant in recent weeks.

Hitting Back at Instagram

Understandably, ex-OnlyFans queen is furious at Instagram saying that the ban will hurt her bank balance. "I was cautious with the things I was saying in my comments. The photos I was uploading. All that sort of stuff. The work we're doing isn't illegal. If we were drug dealers or something I get it," she said.

The former Supercars driver said that for some girls Instagram helps them earn "five, ten to 15,000 dollars a month easily." "It would be devastating for people who lost their accounts."

Once nicknamed the Devil Princess, Gracie began driving as a teenager and had dreams of racing in a US NASCAR championship. She also went on to be a part of an all-female team that took part in the Bathurst 1000 V8 Supercar race, the most iconic event on the Australian racing calendar, in 2015.

However, things started changing after that. She finished at 14th place in the same Mount Panorama race in 2016 before a series of poor displays saw her replaced. She turned to the sex industry after struggling to make a hefty bank balance as a Supercars driver.

In 2017, Gracie joined OnlyFans after claiming that she had lost her racing passion. Since then she has been a hot property on the adult website. She has also said that she has no interest in going back to racing as she is happy with what she is doing on OnlyFans. "I have no interest in going back. Racing cars in my eyes is not the pinnacle of what I have done. What I am doing right now, I would rather do than race around Bathurst. I pretty much do everything [on OnlyFans]. I do whatever it is people request. I sell those photos and people tip me," she told the outlet.

Her Onlyfans account features her sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfies, which can be bought online. That said, tt now needs to be seen if her Instagram account gets unlocked or she might end up losing millions of dollars.