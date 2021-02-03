Australian Instagram model Isabelle Eleanore, who also runs an OnlyFans page, was left fuming after she was compelled to cover up her crop top on a recent flight in Australia after a flight crew member looked at her with "disgust" and told her that outfit was inappropriate for flying. Eleanore took to social media to vent her anger at the Australia-based JetStar airline, saying that she felt extremely "humiliated" at the crew member's behavior.

The OnlyFans star and her husband, Jeremy Szwarcbord, were traveling on Monday night on a domestic flight when Eleanore when she was asked to cover up in front of several other passengers. However, in order to get thrown out of the flight, she went along with the airline's request.

Left Shocked

Eleanore who was Jetstar flight from Gold Coast to Melbourne on Monday, said that her attire was perfect and no one had any problem. In fact, she had not been stopped and asked to cover up by any other airport staff until she tried to board the flight to Melbourne, the OnlyFans model said.

However, as she tried to board the flight, female flight attendant came running to her. Initially, Eleanore thought that she was coming to greet her. "I walk on the plane and show my ticket, and the woman goes 'oh, do you have a jumper?' I'm like no I don't have a jumper, expecting her to be like, 'you're going to be really cold'," she posted on Instagram and Twitter.

But to her shock the female crew member said: "You can't fly with what you're wearing, you can't wear a bikini." A shocked Eleanore then had to cover up.

"So they made a huge scene when I stepped on the plane and made me wait in front of everyone while they searched for something to cover me up with," she wrote. Eleanore, who has more than 49,000 followers on Instagram, said that she is lucky that the crew members finally managed to find a high-neck vest or she could well have been thrown out of the flight. "Thank the lord she found something to cover my dirty sinful skin."

Nothing Indecent

In an interview to Nine News, the Instagram influencer said that there was nothing inappropriate in her dress. In a follow up to her Instagram post, on Tuesday she wrote that the incident was a breach of freedom. "The reason this is striking a chord with so many people isn't a reflection on me, but a reflection on society, and the belief that society should be able to dictate what is acceptable for people (more so women) to wear and do," she wrote.

Eleanore, who was wearing blue jeans and a black crop top, claims her large breasts was causing an issue for the crew member on the flight and if she had "small breasts they wouldn't have said something." Needless to say, Eleanore is fuming because she had to put on the vest in front of all the passengers, who were staring at her, and walk up to her seat, which made her feel "discriminated and humiliated."

A spokesperson for the airline told the Mirror: "We've contacted Isabelle about her recent experience and have apologized for the way the situation was handled.