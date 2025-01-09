Evacuation Order Imposed as Sunset Fire Breaks Out Near Runyon Canyon Gripping LA's Iconic Hollywood Boulevard

A devastating new wildfire has erupted in the Hollywood Hills, prompting a large-scale evacuation of the iconic Hollywood Boulevard. Authorities warned that another 100,000 residents should be ready to leave their homes if necessary. The hellish inferno began sweeping through the Hills on Wednesday evening, leading to an evacuation order at 6 p.m.

The fire has already consumed at least 20 acres near Runyon Canyon. The disaster has claimed the lives of at least five people so far. Over 1,000 structures have been completely destroyed, leaving thousands of residents in Los Angeles with little more than ash and devastation. To make things worse Los Angeles is running short of water.

Hollywood Burns to Ashes

The Sunset Fire is now poised to unleash devastation in the heart of celebrity culture, forcing the evacuation of iconic landmarks such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the TCL Chinese Theatre, and the Hollywood Bowl.

An official alert issued the following directive: "A Mandatory Evacuation Order is now in place for Laurel Canyon Blvd (on the west) to Mulholland Dr (on the north) to 101 Freeway (on the east) down to Hollywood Blvd (on the south)."

Eyewitnesses said that the flames rapidly intensified, describing them as "exploding in size" due to the dense vegetation in the area, which is fueling the fire's rapid spread.

Firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the blaze, deploying water drops from aircraft to protect surrounding neighborhoods and prevent further devastation.

In the midst of this crisis, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has remained silent, despite criticism over her decision to cut the LA Fire Department's budget by $17.6 million in 2024, just months before the wildfires began to ravage the city.

Speaking from a helicopter above the raging fire, ABC 7 journalist Chris Christi described the scene as deeply troubling. "Very concerning sight here. Just north of Hollywood Boulevard. This thing has exploded in size. This is all very thick fuel that is fueling this brush fire.

"They have immediately called for the 20 closest trucks to come out here, but accessing this fire is going to require more than trucks.

"This thing is blowing up before our eyes. It is a very sizeable fire that is spreading rapidly."

Fight to Control Fire Continues

Hollywood High School has been designated as an evacuation center, but traffic descending from the Hills has come to a standstill as residents attempt to escape, raising fears of chaos similar to what unfolded in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday. During that incident, drivers abandoned their vehicles on the streets, requiring bulldozers to clear the roads.

Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City is clogged with traffic as thousands of people respond to warnings about the rapidly advancing fire.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a stark advisory on Wednesday as the fire intensified, urging locals: "Be prepared, pack important documents and gather family, children and pets now. We will update with information as it becomes available."

The extent of damage remains unclear as wildfires continue to devastate California, with thousands of homes and structures already destroyed. Officials are unable to fully assess the losses until the fires are brought under control.

While some smaller fires across the state have been contained, at least three remain active, alongside the newly ignited blaze in the Hollywood Hills.

The Pacific Palisades, the first affluent area to be consumed by the flames, is home to celebrities such as Miles Teller, Anthony Hopkins, and John Goodman. However, the Hollywood Hills, one of the world's most famous celebrity neighborhoods, houses stars like Salma Hayek and Quentin Tarantino.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo confirmed that 100,000 residents were already under mandatory evacuation orders, with an additional 100,000 warned to prepare to leave, according to a report from The New York Times.